TJ Dillashaw will relinquish his UFC bantamweight title after an "adverse finding" in a test for his Jan. 19 fight in Brooklyn, he wrote in a post on his Instagram account Wednesday morning.

He also was suspended one year and fined $10,000 by the New York State Athletic Commission for violations relating to use of a prohibited substance.

"To all my fans, I wanted to be the first one to let you know that USADA and the NYSAC have informed me of an adverse finding in a test taken for my last fight," Dillashaw wrote. "While words can't even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I'm working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. Out of fairness and respect to the rest of my division, I've informed the UFC that I'll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter. I want to thank all of you in advance for the support."

According to the USADA's UFC athlete testing website, Dillashaw has been tested twice this year.

Dillashaw challenged flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for his title at the Barclays Center, losing via first-round TKO. He was attempting to become the first UFC fighter to drop down in weight to claim a second simultaneous title.

Dillashaw relinquishing the title opens the division to several possibilities for its next champion. There had been talk of Cejudo moving up to challenge Dillashaw for his title, but with Dillashaw no longer the champion, that bout loses its story line and likely much fan interest.

Marlon Moraes is the No. 1 contender with four straight wins, including three by first-round knockout. Raphael Assuncao is ranked No. 2, but he and Moraes already have fought twice, including last month. Uniondale's Aljamain Sterling is No. 3 and has won three straight. His last loss was via first-round knockout to Moraes in December 2017.