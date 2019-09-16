TODAY'S PAPER
In the main event of UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, lightweight Justin Gaethje stopped Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the first round on Sept. 14, 2019.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, left, fights Justin Gaethje during
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, left, fights Justin Gaethje during their lightweight match at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, right, fights Justin Gaethje during
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, right, fights Justin Gaethje during their lightweight match at UFC Fight Nigh in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, right, fights Justin Gaethje during
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, right, fights Justin Gaethje during their lightweight match at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Justin Gaethje, right, knocks Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Justin Gaethje, right, knocks Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to the mat as the referee looks on during their lightweight match at UFC Fight Nightin Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Justin Gaethje looks on as the referee checks
Photo Credit: AP/JONATHAN HAYWARD

Justin Gaethje looks on as the referee checks on Donald Cerrone after stopping the fight during a lightweight match at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Justin Gaethje, right, celebrates his win over Donald
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Justin Gaethje, right, celebrates his win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone following their lightweight match at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Light Heavyweight fighters Misha Cirkunov, right, and Jimmy
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Light Heavyweight fighters Misha Cirkunov, right, and Jimmy Crute congratulate each other following their fight during UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Glover Teixeira, left, fights Nikita Krylov during their
Photo Credit: AP/JONATHAN HAYWARD

Glover Teixeira, left, fights Nikita Krylov during their light heavyweight match at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Nikita Krylov, right, tries to hit Glover Teixeira
Photo Credit: AP/JONATHAN HAYWARD

Nikita Krylov, right, tries to hit Glover Teixeira during their light heavyweight match at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Middleweight fighters Uriah Hall, left, fights Antonio Carlos
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Middleweight fighters Uriah Hall, left, fights Antonio Carlos Junior during UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Middleweight fighter Antonio Carlos Junior pauses for a
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Middleweight fighter Antonio Carlos Junior pauses for a moment during a fight against Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Middleweight fighters Uriah Hall, top, fights Antonio Carlos
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Middleweight fighters Uriah Hall, top, fights Antonio Carlos Junior during UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Featherweight fighters Chas Skelly, left, and Jordan Griffin
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Featherweight fighters Chas Skelly, left, and Jordan Griffin fight during UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Heavyweight fighters Todd Duffee, left, fights Jeff Hughes
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Heavyweight fighters Todd Duffee, left, fights Jeff Hughes during UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Lightweight fighters Kyle Prepolec, right, and Austin Hubbard
Photo Credit: AP/JONATHAN HAYWARD

Lightweight fighters Kyle Prepolec, right, and Austin Hubbard fight during UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Light Heavyweight fighters Misha Cirkunov, bottom, fights Jimmy
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Light Heavyweight fighters Misha Cirkunov, bottom, fights Jimmy Crute during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Welterweight fighters Michel Pereira, right, fights Tristan Connelly
Photo Credit: AP/Jonathan Hayward

Welterweight fighters Michel Pereira, right, fights Tristan Connelly during UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

