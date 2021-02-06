TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Vegas 18

Print

Scenes from the octagon at UFC Fight Night in at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Ode
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Ode Osbourne punches Jerome Rivera in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Youssef Zalal of Morocco punches Seungwoo Choi of
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

Youssef Zalal of Morocco punches Seungwoo Choi of South Korea in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Jerome
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Jerome Rivera punches Ode Osbourne in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Timur
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Timur Valiev of Russia punches Martin Day in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Lara
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Lara Procopio of Brazil punches Molly McCann of England in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Martin
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Martin Day punches Timur Valiev of Russia in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Molly
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Molly McCann of England attempts to secure an arm bar against Lara Procopio of Brazil in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Karol
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Karol Rosa of Brazil punches Joselyne Edwards of Panama in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Seungwoo
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Seungwoo Choi of South Korea punches Youssef Zalal of Morocco in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Devonte
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Devonte Smith punches Justin Jaynes in their 160-pound catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Joselyne
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Joselyne Edwards of Panama punches Karol Rosa of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Justin
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Justin Jaynes punches Devonte Smith in their 160-pound catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

