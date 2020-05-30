UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns

Scenes from the UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, where Tyron Woodley faces Gilbert Burns in a welterweight main event.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Brandon Royval reacts after his submission victory over Tim Elliott in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Brandon Royval punches Tim Elliott in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Casey Kenney celebrates after his submission victory over Louis Smolka in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, workers sanitize the Octagon between fights during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Casey Kenney secures a guillotine choke submission against Louis Smolka in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Chris Gutierrez celebrates after his TKO victory over Vince Morales in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Chris Gutierrez kicks Vince Morales in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, a general view inside the UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Night event on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.