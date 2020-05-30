TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns

Print

Scenes from the UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, where Tyron Woodley faces Gilbert Burns in a welterweight main event.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Brandon
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Brandon Royval reacts after his submission victory over Tim Elliott in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Brandon Royval punches Tim Elliott in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Casey
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Casey Kenney celebrates after his submission victory over Louis Smolka in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, workers
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, workers sanitize the Octagon between fights during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Casey Kenney secures a guillotine choke submission against Louis Smolka in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Chris
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Chris Gutierrez celebrates after his TKO victory over Vince Morales in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Chris Gutierrez kicks Vince Morales in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, a
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, a general view inside the UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Night event on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, a
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, a general view inside the UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Night event on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Second base sits in its place in an Lennon: Might it actually be possible? No MLB in 2020?
It's a long shot that RJ Barrett and Popper: Sorry, Knicks, only top 16 teams should play upon restart
Will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play if 5 pressing issues facing Nets this season and beyond
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz directs his players Trotz wonders how lack of traveling will affect players
Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is the only player Will there be a 2020 MLB season? Time is ticking.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Source: Silver discusses plans with NBA GMs, but no decision made
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search