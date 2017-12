Scenes from the fights at UFC Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2017.

Josh Emmett, right, battles against Ricardo Lamas in main card featherweight action at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Josh Emmett celebrates a win over Ricardo Lamas in main card featherweight action at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Rafael Dos Anjos, left, battles against Robbie Lawler in main event action at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Julian Marquez, right, connects with a knee to the head of Darren Stewart in their preliminary welterweight bout at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Glover Teixeira, of Brazil, top, beats on Latvian-Canadian martial artist Misha Cirkunov in their light heavyweight bout at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Jan Blachowicz, left, of Poland, connects with a punch to the face of Jared Cannonier, of U.S., in their preliminary light heavyweight bout at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Glover Teixeira, right, of Brazil, chokes Latvian-Canadian martial artist Misha Cirkunov in their light heavyweight bout at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

John Makdessi, left, kicks Abel Trujillo during preliminary lightweight bout action at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

John Makdessi yells at Abel Trujillo after their preliminary lightweight bout at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Josh Emmett celebrates with a backflip after his win over Ricardo Lamas in main card featherweight action at a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.