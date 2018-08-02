Will Brooks tops Robert Watley in PFL bout

Will Brooks said before the fight that he was leaving with a victory, and he did. Brooks defeated former No. 1 ranked fighter Robert Watley with a unanimous decision at PFL 5 on Thursday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Watley was already safe from playoff elimination before the fight and was playing defense. Brooks, however, needed either a win or a draw to secure a spot in the playoffs, and — save for a couple of late-round submission attempts — fought like he knew this.

Both fighters looked to be taking a conservative approach, which frustrated the crowd.

Brooks won the fight in the cage but lost against the crowd. Boos rained throughout the fight and only got louder after the post-fight interview.

“For all the people that booed me, I swear I don’t care,” Brooks said to the upset crowd. “Boo all you want. I’m still going to win a million dollars — now what!”

Brooks fought in his hometown of Chicago in his last PFL appearance, but seemed to be comfortable addressing the Long Island audience.

“I had to do what I had to do,” said Brooks, explaining his lack of an early finish.

Brooks is confident he’ll be the last fighter standing at the end of the playoffs in October. He walked out of the ring making money gestures with his fingers to the fans while screaming, “Money in the bank!”