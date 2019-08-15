TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
SportsMotor Racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'safe' after plane crash in Tennessee, sister says

Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on in the garage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware on June 3, 2017 Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press
Print

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is safe and in a hospital for evaluation after his plane crashed in east Tennessee, the NASCAR television analyst and retired driver's sister tweeted.

Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted that the driver's wife, Amy, and 15-month-old daughter, Isla, also were on the plane along with two pilots.

"Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," she tweeted. "We will have no further information at this time."

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard.

Carter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Thomas Gray confirmed Earnhardt was aboard but said he wasn't one of the pilots.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time driver in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night's Cup Series event in Bristol, Tennessee.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

This Newsday composite image shows Giants running back Barkley: Maybe Bell found the fountain of youth for RBs
Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks Lamoriello: Isles needed Belmont arena to stay on LI
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up prior to Why Friday's game has more at stake than usual for Eli
Seth Lugo #67 hands the game ball to Lugo can't hold lead as Mets drop third in a row
The Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out McNeil to IL with mild hamstring strain
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hits a three-run home Sanchez returns to his slugging ways for Yanks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search