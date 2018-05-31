TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
SportsMotor Racing

Henry Bock, designer of auto racing safety barrier, dies at 81

Dr. Henry Bock, left, the medical services director

Dr. Henry Bock, left, the medical services director of the Indy Racing League, and Dr. Stephen Stapczinski, the medical director of UK and the Kentucky Speedway, speak about the medical condition of actor Jason Priestley on Aug. 11, 2002 in Sparta, Kentucky. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Henry Bock, a pioneering doctor in racing and a key player in creating the SAFER barrier, has died. He was 81.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials made the announcement after confirming the death with his caregiver, who was working directly with the family.

Bock served as the track’s senior director of medical services from 1982-2006. He held the same title with the IndyCar Series from 1996-2006 and continued working as a consultant for both after retiring.

Though he developed new treatments for drivers, Bock may be best known for working on the Steel And Foam Energy Reduction (SAFER) barriers, also known as “soft walls,” that have become a staple at American tracks. The barriers are designed to absorb kinetic energy when cars make contact with them, reducing the chance for injuries to drivers and spectators, according to the NASCAR website.

In 2000, he received Indiana’s prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash distinction.

Bock is survived by a brother, Bob, and a sister, Marianne.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Steven Matz looks on from the Matz’s finger feeling better; Syndergaard further away
Mets third baseman David Wright looks on from David Wright plays catch at Citi Field
Knicks guard Ron Baker brings the ball up Sources: Knicks’ Baker picks up player option
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez talks with teammate Gleyber Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar not in Yanks’ lineup
A tarp covers the infield before a game Yankees-Orioles delayed by threat of inclement weather
A look at the area of the Jackie Mets paint over area of Citi Field fire