102nd Indy 500

Scenes from the 102nd running of the Indanapolis 500 on May 27, 2018 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Ed Carpenter leads the field into the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)

A detail view of the yard of bricks at the start/finish line prior to the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Workers place the Borg-Warner Trophy in front of the Pagoda before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, leads Ryan Hunter-Reay through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

US Driver Marco Andretti of Andretti Autosport walks out of the garage with his wife Marta Andretti, before the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 27 May 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: Danica Patrick, driver of the #13 GoDaddy Chevrolet kisses Aaron Rodgers prior to the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: A detail view of the Borg-Warner trophy prior to the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: Takuma Sato of Japan, driver of the #30 Mi-Jack/Panasonic Honda is introduced prior to the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick leaves infield hospital after being checked and released following a crash in the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Danica Patrick leads Matt Leist, of Brazil, into the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)

Danica Patrick hits the wall in the second turn during the running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Greg Huey)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: Alexander Rossi, driver of the #27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda is introduced prior to the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: Danica Patrick, driver of the #13 GoDaddy Chevrolet prepares to drive during the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Will Power, of Australia, leads Simon Pagenaud, of France, though the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Fans make the way to the gates for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: Drivers pose for a photo prior to the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)