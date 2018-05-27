TODAY'S PAPER
Indy 500: Will Power takes lead with four laps to go, holds off Ed Carpenter for victory

Australia’s Power wins the 102nd Indianapolis 500, the 17th victory for car owner Roger Penske.

Will Power, of Australia, leads Simon Pagenaud, of

Will Power, of Australia, leads Simon Pagenaud, of France, though the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / AJ Mast

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power has won the Indianapolis 500, giving the 37-year-old Australian his biggest victory on IndyCar’s grandest stage.

Power took the lead with four laps to go when Oriol Servia and Jack Harvey had to pit for fuel. Power then held off pole winner Ed Carpenter over the final few laps for the victory.

It gave team owner Roger Penske a 17th win in the Indy 500 and it was Power’s second straight victory this season. He won the road-course event at Indy earlier this month.

With hot weather creating a slick, 2 1/2-mile oval, new cars with less downforce proved to be handful. And it cost a number of big-name drivers a shot at IndyCar’s most prestigious event. Defending race winner Takuma Sato, Danica Patrick, Sebastien Bourdais, three-time winner Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan lost control and wrecked.

Patrick was making the final start of her racing career, completing the “Danica Double” at the Indy 500. Bourdais crashed a year after missing the race because of a harrowing, high-speed accident during qualifying. Castroneves was going for a record-tying fourth victory in the 500.

