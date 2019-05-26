TODAY'S PAPER
Motor Racing

Indy 500: Simon Pagenaud outduels Alexander Rossi in final laps to win it for first time

Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.

Simon Pagenaud, of France, celebrates after winning the

Simon Pagenaud, of France, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Pagenaud has won his first Indianapolis 500, making an audacious pass of Alexander Rossi before taking the white flag and holding off the hard-charging driver from Andretti Autosport.

Pagenaud's victory after an incredible duel with Rossi completed a sweep of the Month of May for him. He came into the season trying to hang onto his job with Team Penske, and a brazen move near the end of the Indianapolis Grand Prix gave him a win two weeks ago.

His latest win gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory in his 50th year at the track.

Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.

By The Associated Press

