Daytona 500

Scenes from he Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gardner

William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race grand marshal and
Photo Credit: AP/Terry Renna

Daytona 500 grand marshal and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt answers questions during a news conference at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

Entertainer Jake Owen performs before a NASCAR Daytona
Photo Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Entertainer Jake Owen performs before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Chase Elliott,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Graythen

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, is introduced during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Kyle Busch,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gardner

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Chocolate Bar Toyota, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: William Byron,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Brian Lawdermilk

William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Matt DiBenedetto,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gardner

Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota, leads the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: William Byron,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Graythen

William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Kyle Busch,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Brian Lawdermilk

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Chocolate Bar Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: William Byron,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Graythen

William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, lead the field during pace laps prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Kurt Busch,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Brian Lawdermilk

Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Aftershokz Chevrolet, are involved in an on track incident during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

Darrell Wallace Jr. (43) gets caught up in
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Sanders

Darrell Wallace Jr. (43) gets caught up in a wreck with Kurt Busch (1) as Clint Bowyer (14) goes high to avoid the crash during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Alex Bowman,
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Brian Lawdermilk

Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

Car pull in the pits for tires and
Photo Credit: AP/David Graham

Cars pull in the pits for tires and fuel during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

Ryan Blaney (12) crosses the finish line to
Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Ryan Blaney (12) crosses the finish line to win the second stage during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

