Race car driver, 78, dies after crash at Riverhead Raceway

A 78-year-old race car driver died Monday morning from injuries suffered after he crashed his car during a practice run at Riverhead Raceway Saturday night, according to a press release from the racetrack.

Silas Hiscock Sr., from Bridgehampton, crashed into a wall during the fourth turn and was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center and later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, the release said. The raceway said it's the first in-car death at the track since 1994, when a racer suffered heart failure while racing.

“Our hearts hurt this morning hearing of the passing of INEX Legend Race Car driver Silas Hiscock Sr.,” said the Raceway’s Facebook page. “All of us at Riverhead Raceway send our condolences and prayers to the Hiscock family on the loss of this wonderful man.”

Calls to the raceway were not returned and members of Hiscock’s family were unavailable for comment.

Legends car racing involves smaller replicas of vintage cars, and it was something Hiscock enjoyed, said longtime racer Dave Brigati.

Brigati, from Calverton, said he didn’t know Hiscock well and wasn't there Saturday night, but added that Hiscock's death has reverberated throughout the small Riverhead Raceway community.

“He was an average guy having fun on a Saturday night,” Brigati said. “It’s a tragedy. There’s no other way to look at it. He was out there doing what he loves.”

Hiscock began racing in the '50s and '60s and took a hiatus before returning to Riverhead Raceway with the introduction of INEX Legend Race Cars in 1992, according to the release. “The class, which featured body styles of the coupes and sedans from his racing heyday were right up his racing alley and Silas went back racing,” it said. This time, though, he was joined by two sons, Silas, Jr. and William, who also races. William was practicing on Saturday night but was not at the track when his father crashed.

The elder Hiscock owned and operated Hampton Gas Tank Service in Bridgehampton.

“We are sadden to learn that one our own, Silas Hiscock Sr., has passed away,” the raceway’s Twitter account said. “All of us at Riverhead Raceway send our prayers and condolences to the entire Hiscock family on the loss of the wonderful man and racer.”

Hiscock's is the fourth death overall at the track in the last 25 years, according to the release. In 1999, a man died when he was struck by a wheel that came off a race car. Another man died in 2002 when he fell from a golf cart.

“I’ve seen something like this happen maybe one other time – I mean a driver, not an accident that happened in the pit or something. You rarely ever see something like this,” said Brigati, who has been racing for 30 years. “It affects everyone [in the racing community differently], but we’ll get together and be there for each other.”

The Riverhead police department said the accident was not reported but that it is looking into the circumstances around the crash.

With Joan Gralla