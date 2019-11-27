TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Sports

NCAA denies Memphis’ appeal of Wiseman suspension

Memphis' James Wiseman watches from the bench during

Memphis' James Wiseman watches from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Little Rock on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis center James Wiseman won't get any reduction in his 12-game suspension.

The NCAA has denied Memphis' appeal of the penalty Wiseman received last week. The heralded freshman won't be able to play again for the 16th-ranked Tigers until Jan. 12 at South Florida.

Memphis issued a statement Wednesday saying that “although (this is) disappointing, we look forward to a promising season.”

The penalty surrounds the $11,500 that Memphis coach Penny Hardaway gave Wiseman's family for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.

Although Hardaway wasn't Memphis' coach at the time, the NCAA ruled the payment wasn't allowed because he was acting as a booster.

Wiseman also must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice to regain his eligibility.

Wiseman played in Memphis' first three games and averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Memphis (5-1) plays North Carolina State (5-1) on Thursday in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, New York.

 

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants tight end Kaden Smith celebrates a touchdown Kaden Smith may start at TE again for Giants
Greg Bird of the Yankees looks on during Bird elects free agency, ending time with Yanks
RJ Barrett of the Knicks heads upcourt after Barrett on return to Toronto: 'I'm going to have fun'
Carlos Beltran is all smiles after being introduced Stroman impressed with Beltran, who now has his pitching coach
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on in Jets know not to overlook winless Bengals
Jarrett Allen #31 of the Nets celebrates a Nets' Allen measuring up to opponents
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search