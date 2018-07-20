NBA

Nets get Dudley and second-rounder from Suns

The Nets acquired forward Jared Dudley and a protected 2021 second-round pick from the Suns, the team announced on Friday.

The Nets sent recently acquired forward Darrell Arthur to the Suns.

Dudley, 33, who is slated to make $9.5 million in 2017-18, has played in 788 games with the Suns, Hornets, Wizards, Clippers and Bucks, averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.4 minutes per game. The 6-7 Dudley can provide the Nets with outside shooting as he has shot 39.6 from three-point range in his career. The 11-year veteran has shot better than 40 percent from the three-point line three times in his career, most recently in the 2015-16 season with the Wizards, when he was at .420.

The Nets acquired Arthur, forward Kenneth Faried, a protected 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick from the Nuggets in exchange for guard Isaiah Whitehead last week.

General manager Sean Marks continues to reshape the roster with the acquisition of Dudley. The Nets drafted Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs last month, re-signed Joe Harris, and signed Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier in free agency, in addition to the acquisitions of Faried and Dudley in separate deals. The Nets also traded Jeremy Lin to the Hawks to clear salary-cap space to make the deal with the Nuggets.

By acquiring another draft pick from the Suns, Marks continues to stockpile picks — particularly in the second round — to build for the future. Before Friday’s trade, the Nets did not have a 2021 second-round pick. — MIKE ROSE, BARBARA BARKER

Reports: Beasley to join Lakers. Former Knicks forward Michael Beasley has agreed to join LeBron James in Los Angeles with the Lakers, according to multiple reports.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ESPN reported Beasley signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Beasley, 29, spent one season with the Knicks, averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 74 games, including 30 starts last season. He provided much-needed scoring after Kristaps Porzingis was lost for the season with a torn ACL in February.

Center Enes Kanter picked up his $18.66-million player option for the 2018-19 season late last month, leaving the Knicks only the $8.6-million midlevel exception and $3.4-million biannual exception to spend on free agents.

The Knicks added former Magic forward Mario Hezonja earlier this month with a one-year, $6.5-million deal. The Knicks gave up part of their $8.6-million midlevel exception to sign him. The Knicks also drafted forward Kevin Knox from Kentucky with the No. 9 overall pick in June’s draft. Knox impressed during the Las Vegas Summer League this month, averaging 21.3 points.

Beasley’s signing continues a busy offseason for the Lakers. They officially signed James this month, re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and added veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee. — MIKE ROSE

Spurs add Cunningham. The San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran forward Dante Cunningham. Terms were not disclosed.

Cunningham, a 6-8, 230-pound bruiser, spent last season with New Orleans and Brooklyn and averaged 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 73 games. He played the first 51 games for New Orleans, including 24 starts, and averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. He was sent to the Nets on Feb. 8 and averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22 games.

The nine-year veteran holds career averages of 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. His longest tenure was with New Orleans, where he played 263 games.

Sixers deal Holmes. The Philadelphia 76ers have traded power forward Richaun Holmes to the Phoenix Suns for cash.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the trade helped the Sixers clear cap space to sign 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden to a four-year, $7-million contract.

Holmes averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in four seasons with the Sixers. The Sixers took Holmes with the 37th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

Bolden, who played for the Sixers in the summer league, was selected with the 36th pick of the 2017 NBA draft. The final two years of his deal are not guaranteed. He played last season with the Israeli club, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

GOLF

Lincicome waiting

Brittany Lincicome must wait out thunderstorms before the LPGA Tour pro resumes her bid to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. Overnight storms delayed the start of Friday’s second round of the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship and pushed back Lincicome’s tee time. Play at the Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club was then held up about 20 minutes before her scheduled start as thunderstorms rolled in. Lincicome is near the bottom of the field after a 6-over 78 Thursday. The first LPGA Tour pro since Michelle Wie (2008) to start a PGA Tour event needs a huge rebound to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only female golfers to make the cut. With much of the field still to play, Troy Merritt shot a 5-under 67 and Billy Horschel had a 66.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Sagan wins Stage 13

After most of the other top sprinters succumbed in the Alps, Peter Sagan was in prime position to dominate Friday’s flat finish in Valence, France.

Cycling’s world champion did not disappoint, timing his move to reach maximum speed as he swung past two challengers to claim Stage 13 by a wheel length and take his third win of this race.

Seconds after Sagan reasserted his status as the most feared finisher left on the Tour, overall leader Geraint Thomas safely crossed in the pack along with teammate — and nearest challenger — Chris Froome.

Behind about 20 riders with a kilometer to go, Sagan charged to overtake runner-up Alexander Kristoff and Arnaud Demare, who finished third, at the finish line.

Sagan’s 11th career win at the world’s biggest bike race came after he was the fastest to the line in bunch sprints on Stages 2 and 5.

This time, Sagan was racing against a field of sprinters greatly depleted by three grueling days in the mountains.

Fernando Gaviria and Dylan Groenewegen, who both won two stages on this Tour, along with Andre Greipel all abandoned the race on Thursday, while 30-stage winner Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel failed to make the time cut on Wednesday.

Sagan said their absence made sprinting “messy.”

“It’s changed,” he said. “Everybody wants to do a sprint now. It’s pretty messy.”

Facing no attacks on the flat stage, Thomas had no trouble maintaining his advantage of 1 minute, 39 seconds over defending champion Froome. Tom Dumoulin stayed third overall at 1:50 behind. Primoz Roglic was fourth at 2:46, and Romain Bardet was fifth at 3:07 back.