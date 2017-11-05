Shalane Flanagan, 36, of Oregon, won the 47th annual TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday in an official time of 2 hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds. Flanagan is the first American woman to win the race since 1977 when Miki Gorman won in 2:43:10.

Flanagan’s win disrupted the marathon dominance of Kenyan runner Mary Keitany. Keitany, 35, won the last three marathons and was second to Flanagan.

Flannagan found herself in a top pack of three with Keitany and Ethiopia’s Mamitu Daska down the stretch before the American broke away at the 23rd mile of the 26.2-mile race.

In 2010, Flanagan came in second with a time of 2:28:40, the highest finish by an American in 20 years at that point.

Flanagan is a 16-time national champion across various distances and finished third in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Her bronze medal in that event was upgraded to a silver earlier this year after Elvan Abeylegesse of Turkey had her medal stripped as a result of a doping violation.

Flanagan placed sixth in the women’s marathon at the Rio Olympics last year, the top American finish.

Geoffrey Kamworor, 24, of Kenya won the professional men’s division in 2:10:53. Kamworor needed 26.1 of the 26.2 miles to outpace Wilson Kipsang, also of Kenya. Kipsang, 35, the 2014 champion, placed second in 2:10:56.

The two countrymen embraced after sprinting down the final straightaway in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Kamworor placed second in 2015, running 2:10:48 in his New York Marathon debut. Five months after that runner-up finish, he won gold at the IAAF World half-marathon championship.

In 2016, Kamworor won his second consecutive IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Uganda and placed 11th in the 10,000 meters at the Rio Olympics.

Between 2012 and 2014, Kamworor ran three straight sub-2:07 times at the BMW Berlin Marathon.