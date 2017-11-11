Less has been more for the Knicks so far this season.

There is less big-name talent than there was a year ago. In its place there has grown a bigger emphasis on teamwork, young players striving to become better and a much brighter mood.

So while the exits of Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose from the roster might have forecast a poor season, the Knicks have won more than they’ve lost and had a much better time doing it.

“Everybody likes the ball movement, the way guys are playing defense, the way they are hustling and trying hard and playing together,” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We know we are not the most-talented group. We had some talent last year with Carmelo and Derrick, but these guys know they have to band together to try to win games.

“So what they’ve been able to accomplish this year is exciting for them. They see what playing together can do for a team that’s not as talented as the team we had last year . . . They’re enjoying it.”

The Knicks did some winning early last year, too, with a 14-10 start before things came unraveled. And Kristaps Porzingis, who has been a breakout star in this new-look team, said most of the 2016-17 season was not enjoyable.

“It was a tough year,” he said on WFAN in a Friday appearance with Mike Francesa. “We won a lot of games in the beginning because of our talent. I could tell right away it wasn’t going to keep that up for the whole season. It started to go downhill. It wasn’t fun anymore. It wasn’t an enjoyable season.”

Certainly Porzingis has been enjoying it with a 30.0-point average entering play against Sacramento Saturday night. And without declaring a direct cause-and-effect relationship between Anthony’s departure and Porzingis’ rise, Hornacek did seem to suggest it.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Our team last year had a lot of great offensive weapons. They didn’t need all the running around plays to score. You could just give them the ball,” he said. “At times other guys felt they weren’t involved. This [new] way kind of gives an opportunity to everybody.

“It may be certain guys one night and maybe another guy gives you a lift the next night. It’s more open and that’s what they’re grasping at.”

As to the improved mood in the locker room, Hornacek again said that Anthony and Rose were not to blame about how players felt last season. But the new interdependence on this edition of the team — to set each other up to score or to play team defense to get a stop — comes with enhanced camaraderie.

“We were winning last year with those guys for a while — we kind of fell out of it. So we like what the guys are doing for us this year, the way they are playing hard and playing together,” he explained. “Practices are great. They really get after it and pay attention. They are trying to learn. It’s more of a growing process this year with the younger players. We feel we can continue to build and maybe get better.”