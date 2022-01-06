New York-based sports bettors may be able to submit their first legal wagers via mobile devices on Saturday.

In a Thursday news release, the New York State Gaming Commission announced that four of the nine sportsbooks granted licenses for mobile betting in New York have met all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to begin operations. The four sportsbooks can launch their mobile operation no earlier than 9 a.m. on Saturday, after which the individual companies can determine when they will accept wagers based on their own capabilities and readiness.

BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel are the four sportsbooks eligible to launch on Saturday.

BallyBet, BetMGM, PointsBet, Resorts World and Wynnbet also received licenses last year but have not yet been given the green light to take bets. The commission’s release says the remaining books will be approved on a rolling basis as requirements are met.