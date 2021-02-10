TODAY'S PAPER
Gov. Cuomo says fans can return to NY arenas and stadiums starting Feb. 23

Fans cheer during the first period of the Islanders' Game 1 matchup with the Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Friday, Apr. 26, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

Make room, cardboard cutouts, the real humans may be returning to arena seats in New York later this month.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that large arenas and stadiums will be permitted to reopen at 10% capacity beginning on Feb. 23. That comes with a few caveats.

Participants have to present a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the event. They also will have to meet social distancing, spacing and mask-wearing requirements. The rules apply to venues that can accommodate more than 10,000 people, which includes Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Nassau Coliseum, Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

"We'd really enjoy the fans back and we missed that element in our game," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "They're a big part of what we do."

The Knicks and Nets both have home games scheduled for Feb. 23, with the Knicks playing Golden State at Madison Square Garden and the Nets welcoming Sacramento at Barclays Center.

The federal government also is partnering with New York to open two large vaccination sites in Brooklyn and Queens that together will give the vaccine for COVID-19 to up to 3,000 people a day when fully operational, becoming the largest such coordinated efforts in the state so far.

Check back later for more details on this developing story.

