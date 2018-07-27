COLLEGES

Saban gets extension

Alabama coach Nick Saban has received a new eight-year deal worth at least $74 million. The agreement runs through the 2025 season and was announced on Friday. Saban gets a one-year extension with a sizable raise for the 66-year-old coach, who has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships in the past nine seasons. Saban’s salary will increase to $7.5 million this season and go up by another $400,000 in each subsequent year.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Thomas in control

Having worn the leader’s yellow jersey over the Alps and through the Pyrenees, only one more challenging stage stands in the way of Geraint Thomas winning his first Tour de France. Thomas takes an advantage of 2 minutes, 5 seconds over Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin into Saturday’s 31-kilometer (19-mile) individual time trial in the Basque Country. While Dumoulin is the time trial world champion, Thomas is quite capable in the discipline. Thomas increased his lead after the final mountain stage on Friday, and Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome lost his spot on the podium. Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the 125-mile 19th leg through the Pyrenees with an attack on the dangerous descent from the Col d’Aubisque. Thomas received a six-second bonus for ending up second, and Dumoulin finished sixth and Froome eighth, both with the same time as the race leader. Roglic leapfrogged Froome into third spot overall, 2:24 off the pace, and the defending champion now trails by 2:37.

GOLF

Hoffman leads Canadian Open

Charley Hoffman birdied the final hole for a 7-under 65 on Saturday at Glen Abbey to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Hoffman, 40, had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch that ended on No. 15, bogeyed the par-4 17th and rebounded with the two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th.

Hoffman had a 17-under 199 total. He won the Texas Open last year for his fourth PGA Tour title.

Jimenez, Ames tied for lead

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames were sharing the lead on 9-under when darkness ended play early in the second round of the Senior British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland.

Ames is among 18 players who must return on Saturday morning to complete their rounds. The Canadian golfer has one hole to go.

Earlier, crowd favorite Jimenez fired a 5-under 67 for a total of 135, one better than American pair Jeff Sluman (68) and Kirk Triplett (71), and defending champion Bernhard Langer (69).

Ladies Scottish Open

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb and Sei Young Kim topped the Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard Saturday in Irvine, Scotland after another rainy, cold and windy day at Dundonald Links.

Kim birdied the par-4 17th and par-5 18th in strong wind and rain for a 3-under 69, and Webb birdied the 17th en route to a 70. They were at 6-under 210. Second-round leader Cristie Kerr was third at 4 under after a 73.

DeChambeau’s in front

Bryson DeChambeau reeled off four birdies in the last seven holes to shoot a 4-under 68 and remain top of the leaderboard after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany. The 24-year-old American, who led overnight, finished with a 10-under total of 134.

NBA

Capela signs deal

Clint Capela has signed a five-year, $90-million extension with the Houston Rockets. Capela, who was a restricted free agent, started a career-high 74 games last season in helping Houston reach the Western Conference finals. The 6-10 center averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks — all career-highs — last season. The 24-year-old had 42 double-doubles last season and Houston was 25-2 when he scored 15 or more points. The deal was first reported by ESPN.