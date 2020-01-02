TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
Sports

Notable sports deaths in 2020

Former Yankees pitcher Don Larsen at Old-Timer's Day

Former Yankees pitcher Don Larsen at Old-Timer's Day on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

David Stern

David Stern, the commissioner who transformed the NBA from a financially troubled fringe league to a global and cultural powerhouse, died on Jan 1. He was 77.

Don Larsen

Don Larsen, who carved his name forever in baseball history on Oct. 8, 1956 in Game 5 of the World Series, a moment frozen forever with the black-and-white image of Yankees catcher Yogi Berra leaping into his arms after the final called strike of his perfect game, died on Jan. 1. He was 90.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Boomer Esiason discusses preparations for the Empire Challenge Best: A unique start to WFAN's new decade
The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard goes to Knicks' Mitchell Robinson has perfect night
New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen throws against Don Larsen, who hurled World Series perfect game for Yankees, dies at 90
Caris LeVert, who has missed 23 games, needs Caris LeVert on cusp of returning from injured thumb for Nets
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov defends the Trotz seems to be favoring Varlamov in goal
New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev protects the Georgiev has shown he can rebound after having an off night
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search