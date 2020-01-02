Notable sports deaths in 2020

David Stern

David Stern, the commissioner who transformed the NBA from a financially troubled fringe league to a global and cultural powerhouse, died on Jan 1. He was 77.

Don Larsen

Don Larsen, who carved his name forever in baseball history on Oct. 8, 1956 in Game 5 of the World Series, a moment frozen forever with the black-and-white image of Yankees catcher Yogi Berra leaping into his arms after the final called strike of his perfect game, died on Jan. 1. He was 90.