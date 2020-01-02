Notable sports deaths in 2020
David Stern
David Stern, the commissioner who transformed the NBA from a financially troubled fringe league to a global and cultural powerhouse, died on Jan 1. He was 77.
Don Larsen
Don Larsen, who carved his name forever in baseball history on Oct. 8, 1956 in Game 5 of the World Series, a moment frozen forever with the black-and-white image of Yankees catcher Yogi Berra leaping into his arms after the final called strike of his perfect game, died on Jan. 1. He was 90.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.