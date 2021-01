Floyd Little

Floyd Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, died on Jan. 1. He was 78. No cause was given.

Paul Westphal

Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, died on Jan. 2 at age 70 in Scottsdale, Arizona, after being diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2020.