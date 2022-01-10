TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Sports

Notable sports deaths in 2022

Giants head coach Dan Reeves gives some instructions
Photo of NY Jets Don Maynard for SPORTS

From left, Dan Reeves and Don Maynard.

By Newsday.com
Print

Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves, who died on New Year's Day at age 77, reached nine Super Bowls as a player or coach, winning two. He coached the Giants for four seasons, but was best known for his time coaching the Broncos and Falcons, both teams he led to Super Bowls.

Ross Browner

Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, died on Jan. 4. He was 67.

Don Maynard

Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame wide receiver who played in two of the most important games in NFL history — one for the Giants and one for the Jets — died at 86 on Jan. 10.

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sums
Jets QB Zach Wilson sums up rookie season
New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson pursues New
Islanders expect to play Thursday -- until they're told otherwise
Former Jets wide receiver at the halftime ceremony
Hall of Famer and Jets great Don Maynard dies at 86
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman before the game
Dave Gettleman retires as Giants GM
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts to a
All hands on deck for Nets' rare coast-to-coast back-to-back
New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel
Source: Yankees to name Balkovec the first female manager of minor-league team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?