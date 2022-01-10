Notable sports deaths in 2022

Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves, who died on New Year's Day at age 77, reached nine Super Bowls as a player or coach, winning two. He coached the Giants for four seasons, but was best known for his time coaching the Broncos and Falcons, both teams he led to Super Bowls.

Ross Browner

Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, died on Jan. 4. He was 67.

Don Maynard

Don Maynard, a Hall of Fame wide receiver who played in two of the most important games in NFL history — one for the Giants and one for the Jets — died at 86 on Jan. 10.