Notable sports deaths in 2017

A look at those athletes, coaches and sports personalities we lost in 2017.

Y.A. Tittle (Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun) (Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun) Y.A. Tittle, the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Giants to three division titles in the 1960s but never won a championship final in high school, college or the pros and is immortalized by one of sport's most famous images of defeat, died on Oct. 8, 2017. He was 90.

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan (Credit: WWE) (Credit: WWE) WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan died on Sunday, Sept. 17, after a long battle with throat and tongue cancer. He was 73.

Gary Wadler (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / GERALD HERBERT) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / GERALD HERBERT) Wadler, the Long Island physician and early authority on performance-enhancing drugs in sports, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy. He was 78.

Gene Michael (Credit: AP / Ron Frehm) (Credit: AP / Ron Frehm) Gene Michael, the architect of the Yankees' dynasty in the 1990s, died Thursday, Sept. 7, the team's website announced. He was 79.

Rollie Massimino (Credit: AP / TONY DEJAK) (Credit: AP / TONY DEJAK) Legendary college basketball coach Rollie Massimino died Wednesday, Aug. 30, at his home with his wife of 59 years and some of those closest to him at his side. Massimino was 82.

Frank Broyles (Credit: AP / Beth Hall) (Credit: AP / Beth Hall) Frank Broyles, who guided Arkansas to its lone national football championship and later molded the overall program as its athletic director, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at his home in Fayetteville, Ark., from complications of Alzheimer's disease, according to a statement from his family. He was 92.

Bryan Murray (Credit: The Canadian Press via AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: The Canadian Press via AP / Sean Kilpatrick) Bryan Murray was a head coach and general manager in the NHL for 35 consecutive years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014, and died Saturday, August 12. He was 74.

Dick MacPherson (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Kathy Willens) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Kathy Willens) Dick MacPherson, the former Syracuse football coach who led the Orange back to national respectability, died on Tuesday, August 8. He was 86.

Don Baylor (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Don Baylor, a former Yankees designated hitter and 1979 AL MVP award winner, died on Monday, Aug. 7, after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

John Reaves (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) John Reaves, a former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback, died on Aug. 2, 2017. He was 67.

Ara Parseghian (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Ara Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died on Aug. 2, 2017. He was 94.

Margaret Lambert (Credit: Bettmann Archive / Bettmann) (Credit: Bettmann Archive / Bettmann) Lambert, 103, died in her home in Queens on July 25. Lambert was one of the premier high jumpers in the world and was specially requested to join the German Olympic team in a bid to paint the Nazis as non-discriminatory, and thus avoid a boycott of the 1936 Berlin Olympics by the United States and other countries, but was ultimately barred from competing due to her Jewish beliefs and heritage..

John Kundla (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Basketball Hall of Fame coach John Kundla died on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at an assisted living facility in Northeast Minneapolis. He was 101.

Bob Wolff (Credit: NEWSDAY/Paul J. Bereswill) (Credit: NEWSDAY/Paul J. Bereswill) Wolff, a legendary sportscaster who began calling games in the same year as the first live TV broadcast, was best-known for calling a World Series perfect game and "The Greatest Game Ever Played." He died Sunday, July 17, 2017 due to an undisclosed reason. He was 96.

Babe Parilli (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Parilli, the former Jets quarterback who was the backup to Joe Namath when they won the Super Bowl in 1969, died Saturday, July 15. He was 87. The cause of death wasn't disclosed.

Chuck Blazer (Credit: AP / Bernd Kammerer) (Credit: AP / Bernd Kammerer) Blazer, the disgraced American soccer executive whose admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, died Wednesday, July 12, his lawyers said. He was 72.

Gene Conley (Credit: AP / SM) (Credit: AP / SM) Former NBA and MLB champion Gene Conley, was an incredible athlete who won three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and a World Series championship with the Milwaukee Braves in 1957. Conley died on Wednesday, July 5. He was 86.

Dave Semenko (Credit: AP / Charlie Palmer) (Credit: AP / Charlie Palmer) Former Edmonton Oilers tough guy Dave Semenko, who protected Wayne Gretzky in the 1980s, died after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, June 29, in Edmonton, an Oilers spokesman said. He was 59.

Pete Flynn (Credit: Paul Bereswill) (Credit: Paul Bereswill) Flynn, who tended all three of the Mets' home fields, drove the Beatles from the stage at Shea Stadium and became a cherished part of the franchise that he served for six decades, died Wednesday morning, the team said. He was 79.

Tony DiCicco (Credit: AP / MICHAEL CAULFIELD) (Credit: AP / MICHAEL CAULFIELD) U.S. Soccer confirmed DiCicco's death Tuesday, June 20, 2017. He was 68. His son, Anthony, tweeted that DiCicco died at home with his family present.

James Hardy (Credit: AP / David Duprey) (Credit: AP / David Duprey) Authorities say the former NFL wide receiver has been found dead in a river in northeast Indiana. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the 31-year-old's body was identified Thursday, June 8, 2017. Police later ruled his death to be a suicide.

Cheick Tiote (Credit: AP / Scott Heppell) (Credit: AP / Scott Heppell) Cheick Tiote, a former Newcastle and Ivory Coast midfielder, died after collapsing in training with a Chinese team, his agent announced on Monday, June 5, 2017. He was 30.

Jack McCloskey (Credit: AP / Duane Burleson) (Credit: AP / Duane Burleson) Jack McCloskey, the general manager who built the Detroit Pistons' "Bad Boys" championship teams, died on Thursday, June 1, in Savannah, Georgia. He was 91.

Jim Bunning (Credit: Getty Images North America / Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Jim McIsaac) Bunning, a Hall of Fame pitcher who pitched the first perfect game in modern National League history and parlayed his sports fame into a political career as a U.S. Senator, died Friday, May 26. He was 85.

Nicky Hayden (Credit: Getty Images / Javier Soriano) (Credit: Getty Images / Javier Soriano) Nicky Hayden, who won the MotoGP title in 2006, died Monday, May 22, five days after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle, the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital announced. He was 35.

Steve Palermo (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Steve Palermo, whose accomplished career as an MLB umpire ended when he was shot trying to break up a robbery in 1991, died on May 14, 2017 at age 67.

Steven Holcomb (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Holcomb, , the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday, May 6, 2017. He was 37.

Aaron Hernandez (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction, died Wednesday, April 19, after hanging himself in his prison cell, Massachusetts prisons officials said. He was 27.

Dan Rooney (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar) Dan Rooney, the Pittsburgh Steelers chairman who was one of the NFL's most influential and popular executives, died on Thursday, April 13, team spokesman Burt Lauten said. Rooney was 84.

Dallas Green (Credit: AP / Ron Frehm) (Credit: AP / Ron Frehm) Dallas Green, the tough-talking manager who guided the Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series championship and also managed the Mets and Yankees, died on Wednesday, March 22. He was 82. The Phillies say Green died at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. He had been in poor health for several years.

Jerry Krause (Credit: AP / Frank Polich) (Credit: AP / Frank Polich) The Bulls' general manager that led them to six NBA titles during the 1990s died on Tuesday, March 21, the team confirmed. He was 77.

Dave Stallworth (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Former Knick Dave Stallworth, who played a key role in the team's NBA Finals win over the Los Angeles Lakers in 1970, died Wednesday at age 75.

John Andariese (Credit: NBAE / Getty Images / Nathaniel S. Butler) (Credit: NBAE / Getty Images / Nathaniel S. Butler) Andariese, a popular longtime Knicks TV and radio analyst, died Monday, March 13, 2017, at age 78, the team announced.

Lou Duva (Credit: AP/Mike Groll) (Credit: AP/Mike Groll) Boxing Hall of Famer Lou Duva, who handled the careers of 19 champions including heavyweight titlist Evander Holyfield, died on March 8, 2017, at the age of 94.

Bill Webb (Credit: David Pokress) (Credit: David Pokress) Longtime Mets TV director Bill Webb, pictured second from right, died Tuesday, March 7, after a long battle with cancer, SNY confirmed.

Vladimir Petrov (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Vladimir Petrov, a two-time Olympic hockey champion who was on the Soviet Union team that lost to the United States at the 1980 Lake Placid Games, died on Feb. 28, 2017. He was 69.

George "The Animal" Steele (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa) WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, whose given name was Jim Myers, died at age 79, the WWE announced Feb. 17, 2017. Sporting a bald head, hairy back and green tongue, Steele was famous for his signature move of sinking his teeth into the turnbuckle pads around the ring.

Charismatic (Credit: AP / AL BEHRMAN) (Credit: AP / AL BEHRMAN) Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic, whose bid for the Triple Crown in 1999 ended with a dramatic leg injury as he neared the finish line in the Belmont Stakes, died at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky on Feb. 19, 2017.

Ivan Koloff (Credit: AP / MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock) (Credit: AP / MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock) Ivan Koloff, the Canadian professional wrestler known as "The Russian Bear" in the ring, died on Feb. 18, 2017, after fighting liver cancer. He was 74.

Quentin Moses (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Benc) (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Benc) Former NFL linebacker end Quentin Moses and two other people died in a house fire in Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2016.

Mike Ilitch (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Sandford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Sandford) Mike Ilitch, owner of the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. He was 87.

Charles Shackleford (Credit: AP / Fred Jewell) (Credit: AP / Fred Jewell) Former Nets and NC State forward Charles Shackleford was found dead in his Kinston, N.C., home on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. He was 50.

Andy Marte (Credit: AP / Amy Sancetta) (Credit: AP / Amy Sancetta) Former major leaguer Andy Marte died in a separate car accident in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 22, 2017. He was 33.

Yordano Ventura (Credit: AP / LM Otero) (Credit: AP / LM Otero) Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who helped lead Kansas City to a World Series title in 2015, was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. He was 25.

Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka (Credit: AP / Jeff Daly) (Credit: AP / Jeff Daly) The WWE Hall of Famer who two weeks ago had murder charges against him dropped in a 1983 case, has died, according to his daughter and WWE. Snuka was 73 and had reportedly been battling stomach cancer.

Francois Van der Elst (Credit: AFP/Getty Images) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images) Francois "Swat" Van der Elst, who won club titles in Belgium and with the New York Cosmos in the United States and made it to the 1980 European Championship final with the Belgian national soccer team, die on Jan. 11, 2017 at the age of 62 as a result of heart problems.

Willie Evans (Credit: AP / Don Heupel) (Credit: AP / Don Heupel) Willie Evans, the star black halfback of Buffalo's 1958 team that balked at competing in the Tangerine Bowl because of a rule barring integrated football games, died on Jan. 5, 2017, at the age of 79.

Milt Schmidt (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) Milt Schmidt, a Hockey Hall of Famer and 1951 NHL MVP died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, the Boston Bruins announced. He was 98.

Ron Smith (Credit: Twitter.com/NYRangers) (Credit: Twitter.com/NYRangers) Ron Smith, a longtime NHL assistant coach and the 25th head coach of the New York Rangers, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at age 72.