Notable sports deaths in 2018
A look at those athletes, coaches and sports personalities we lost in 2018.
Keith Jackson
Keith Jackson, whose signature phrases like "Whoa, Nelly!" made him the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a sportscaster, died Jan. 12, 2018. He was 89.
Dan Gurney
Dan Gurney, the first driver to win in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR, died Jan. 14, 2018, from complications of pneumonia, his wife announced in a statement distributed by All American Racers, Inc. He was 86.
