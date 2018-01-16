TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Morning
Overcast 32° Good Morning
Sports

Notable sports deaths in 2018

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A look at those athletes, coaches and sports personalities we lost in 2018.

Keith Jackson

Keith Jackson, whose signature phrases like
Photo Credit: AP / Richard Shotwell

Keith Jackson, whose signature phrases like "Whoa, Nelly!" made him the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a sportscaster, died Jan. 12, 2018. He was 89.

Dan Gurney

Dan Gurney, the first driver to win in
Photo Credit: AP

Dan Gurney, the first driver to win in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR, died Jan. 14, 2018, from complications of pneumonia, his wife announced in a statement distributed by All American Racers, Inc. He was 86.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

A source said Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Source: Giants expected to hire Shurmur as head coach
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a basket Knicks beat Nets for third time this season
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates with Glauber: Shurmur looks like a great fit for Giants
The Nets' Quincy Acy drives past the Celtics' Acy applauds Martin Luther King’s legacy
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina reacts after scoring during A breakthrough for Knicks’ Ntilikina
Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn defends against Nets guard Smaller Nets pushed around in clash of styles