Notable sports deaths in 2019

A look at those athletes, coaches and sports personalities we lost in 2019.

Tyler Trent Tyler Trent, a former Purdue University student and college football super fan who inspired many with his battle against cancer, died on Jan. 1. He was 20.

'Mean' Gene Okerlund 'Mean' Gene Okerlund, a WWE Hall of Famer who rose to fame as an announcer and interviewer, died at age 76, WWE announced on Jan. 2.

Mel Stottlemyre Mel Stottlemyre, the Yankees ace turned pitching coach for both New York teams, died at the age of 77 on Jan. 13, 2019. The Yankees said Stottlemyre died of complications from multiple myeloma, an incurable bone marrow cancer.