Notable sports deaths in 2019

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

A look at those athletes, coaches and sports personalities we lost in 2019.

Tyler Trent

In this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, photo, Central
Photo Credit: AP/John Terhune

Tyler Trent, a former Purdue University student and college football super fan who inspired many with his battle against cancer, died on Jan. 1. He was 20.

'Mean' Gene Okerlund

Gene Okerlund attends the WWE screening of "Legends'
Photo Credit: Getty Images for WWE/Bryan Bedder

'Mean' Gene Okerlund, a WWE Hall of Famer who rose to fame as an announcer and interviewer, died at age 76, WWE announced on Jan. 2.

Mel Stottlemyre

Mel Stottlemyre, the Yankees ace turned pitching coach
Photo Credit: Paul J. Bereswill

Mel Stottlemyre, the Yankees ace turned pitching coach for both New York teams, died at the age of 77 on Jan. 13, 2019. The Yankees said Stottlemyre died of complications from multiple myeloma, an incurable bone marrow cancer.

Frank Robinson

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Frank Robinson in March 1957.
Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83. Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

