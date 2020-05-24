New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has given the immediate go-ahead for professional teams to hold training camps in the state.

“Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps,” Cuomo said during his daily news conference on Sunday.

“I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena — do it,” Cuomo added. “Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy. So, we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we’ll work with them to make sure that can happen.”

It’s unclear, though, the immediate impact of Cuomo’s comments.

The NHL has yet to issue any leaguewide guidelines on teams reopening their practice facilities. The league and its Players’ Association are moving toward finalizing a 24-team, return-to-play model that has its teams play in two hub cities, neither believed to be in New York. The Islanders and Rangers would be included, but the Buffalo Sabres would not.

“Obviously, it’s an important development for our New York-based clubs,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in an e-mail to Newsday. “And it will be helpful to what we are trying to accomplish.”

Newsday reported this week that both the Yankees and Mets are likely to resume spring training in Florida.

The Jets and Giants both train in New Jersey.

The Knicks and Nets both have training facilities in New York, but the NBA is still working on a return-to-play model.