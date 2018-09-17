Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
77° Good Afternoon
Sports

Ohio State's Meyer starts toward repairing scandal damage

Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban

Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer gestures while speaking at a press conference in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Mitch Stacy) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press By MITCH STACY (AP Sports Writer)
Print

COLUMBUS, Ohio - (AP) -- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says he has sent letters and had conversations families of players as a key step toward containing and repairing the scandal that led to his three-game suspension.

Meyer acknowledged Monday that the program's reputation has suffered and said he hopes more clarity about what happened will help mitigate the damage.

Meyer was questioned at length during a 55-minute news conference about his mismanagement of an assistant coach accused of domestic abuse. The session would have normally been about his team's upcoming football game.

Meyer reiterated his contention that he did not turn his back on domestic violence allegations against wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired in July.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated
By The Associated Press By MITCH STACY (AP Sports Writer)

New York Sports

Jaylon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys hits Eli Best: Can Eli still be the answer at QB for the Giants?
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium Yanks aim to get on track as wild-card race heats up
Mets radio announcer Howie Rose, seen at Shea Mets' radio moving to WCBS 
The Cowboys' Maliek Collins sacks Giants quarterback Eli Giants vs. Cowboys Q&A: The O-line, QB sneaks and more
Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants at Giants Week 2 report card: F, C, C, D
Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs past Cowboys Workhorse Barkley gets 25 touches, calls it 'a grind'