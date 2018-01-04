TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 26° Good Afternoon
Overcast 26° Good Afternoon
SportsOlympics

Team USA Olympic hockey roster

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

See who made the 23-man U.S. Olympic hockey team roster for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Mark Arcobello, forward

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 23: Mark Arcobello #33
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Claus Andersen

Hometown: Milford, Connecticut

Current team: SC Bern (NLA, Switzerland)

NHL experience: 139 games played with Edmonton (2013-2014), Nashville (2015), Pittsburgh (2015), Arizona (2015) and Toronto (2015-16)

Chad Billins, defenseman

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 1: Chad Billins #41
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Claus Andersen

Hometown: Marysville, Michigan

Current team: Linköpings HC (SHL, Sweden)

NHL experience: 10 games played with Calgary (2013-14)

Jonathon Blum, defenseman

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 19: Jonathon Blum #7
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick Breedon

Hometown: Ladera Ranch, California

Current team: Admiral Vladivostok (KHL, Russia)

NHL experience: 110 games played with Nashville (2011-13) and Minnesota (2014-15)

Will Borgen, defenseman

Sweden's Adrian Kempe and Will Borgen of USA
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MARKKU ULANDER

Hometown: Moorehead, Minnesota

Current team: St. Cloud State University

NHL experience: N/A

Chris Bourque, forward

This Sept. 26, 2016 photo shows Washington Capitals
Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Hometown: Boston

Current team: Hershey Bears (AHL)

NHL experience: 51 games played with Washington (2007-09, 2010), Pittsburgh (2009-10) and Boston (2013)

Bobby Butler, forward

Nashville Predators forward Bobby Butler celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Hometown: Marlborough, Massachusetts

Current team: Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)

NHL experience: 130 games played with Ottawa (2010-2012), New Jersey (2013), Nashville (2013) and Florida (2014)

Ryan Donato, forward

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 01: Ryan Donato #16
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Hometown: Scituate, Massachusetts

Current team: Harvard University

NHL experience: N/A

Brian Gionta, forward

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Ice hockey
Photo Credit: Getty Images for USOC/Mike Stobe

Hometown: Rochester, New York

Current team: N/A

NHL experience: 1,006 games played with New Jersey (2001-09), Montreal (2009-14) and Buffalo (2014-17)

Matt Gilroy, defenseman

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Matt Gilroy #97
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Doug Pensinger

Hometown: North Bellmore

Current team: Jokerit (KHL, Finland)

NHL experience: 225 games played with Rangers (2009-2011, 2013), Tampa Bay (2011-12), Ottawa (2012), and Florida (2013)

Ryan Gunderson, defenseman

Vermont's Ryan Gunderson (26) moves the puck as
Photo Credit: AP/Mary Schwalm

Hometown: Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Current team: Brynäs IF (SHL, Sweden)

NHL experience: N/A

Jordan Greenway, forward

United States Olympic Winter Games ice hockey's Jordan
Photo Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Hometown: Canton, New York

Current team: Boston University

NHL experience: N/A

Chad Kolarik, forward

HARTFORD, CT - DECEMBER 12: Chad Kolarik #42
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Hometown: Abington, Pennsylvania

Current team: Adler Mannheim (DEL, Germany)

NHL experience: 6 games played with Columbus (2009-10), Rangers (2010-11)

Broc Little, forward

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 18: Broc Little #41
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Hometown: Phoenix

Current team: HC Davos (NLA, Switzerland)

NHL experience: N/A

John McCarthy, forward

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 18: John McCarthy #43
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Carlson

Hometown: Boston

Current team: San Jose (AHL)

NHL experience: 88 games with San Jose (2009-16)

Brian O'Neill, forward

New Jersey Devils' Brian O'Neill in action during
Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Hometown: Yardley, Pennsylvania

Current team: Jokerit (KHL, Finland)

NHL experience: 22 games with New Jersey (2015-16)

Garrett Roe, forward

St. Cloud State center Garrett Roe (9) is
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Groll

Hometown: Vienna, Virginia

Current team: EV Zug (NLA, Switzerland)

NHL experience: N/A

Bobby Sanguinetti, defenseman

TORONTO,CANADA - FEBRUARY 4: Bobby Sanguinetti #24 of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Claus Andersen

Hometown: Trenton, New Jersey

Current team: EV Zug (NLA, Switzerland)

NHL experience: N/A

Jim Slater, forward

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (33) celebrates with
Photo Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Hometown: Lapeer, Michigan

Current team: Fribourg-Gotteron (NLA, Switzerland)

NHL experience: 584 games with Atlanta (2005-11), Winnipeg (2011-15)

Ryan Stoa, forward

Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Stoa warms up before
Photo Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota

Current team: Spartak Moskva (KHL, Russia)

NHL experience: 40 games with Colorado (2009-11), Washington (2013-14)

Troy Terry, forward

United States Olympic Winter Games ice hockey's Troy
Photo Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Current team: University of Denver

NHL experience: N/A

Noah Welch, defenseman

ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 04: Noah Welch #26 of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Hometown: Brighton, Massachusetts

Current team: Växjö Lakers (SHL, Sweden)

NHL experience: 75 games with Pittsburgh (2005-06, 2006-07), Florida, (2006-08, 2008-2009), Tampa Bay (2008-09), Atlanta (2010-11)

James Wisniewski, defenseman

NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 29: James Wisniewski #20
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Pasatieri

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

Current team: EC Kassel Huskies (DEL2, Germany)

NHL experience: 552 games with Chicago (2005-08, 2008-09), Anaheim (2008-10, 2014-15), Islanders (2010-11), Montreal (2010-11), Columbus (2011-14, 2014-15), Carolina (2015-16

Ryan Zapolski, goalie

Mercyhurst goalie Ryan Zapolski, left, looks to block
Photo Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Hometown: Erie, Pennsylvania

Current team: Jokerit (KHL, Finland)

NHL experience: N/A

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Patriots coach Bill Belichick holds up the Lombardi Super Bowl winning coaches
Don Imus during a break on an appearance Don Imus on Michael Kay’s rant: ‘He’s right’
Stony Brook Seawolves guard UC Iroegbu (1) drives Iroegbu’s three gives SBU win in conference opener
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets drives against Karl-Anthony Spencer Dinwiddie’s late shot lifts Nets to win
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks loses control of Knicks’ road woes continue in loss to Wizards
Bashir Ahmed of St. John's attempts a free St. John’s collapses late, falls to Creighton