Team USA Olympic hockey roster

See who made the 23-man U.S. Olympic hockey team roster for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Mark Arcobello, forward
Hometown: Milford, Connecticut
Current team: SC Bern (NLA, Switzerland)
NHL experience: 139 games played with Edmonton (2013-2014), Nashville (2015), Pittsburgh (2015), Arizona (2015) and Toronto (2015-16)
Chad Billins, defenseman
Hometown: Marysville, Michigan
Current team: Linköpings HC (SHL, Sweden)
NHL experience: 10 games played with Calgary (2013-14)
Jonathon Blum, defenseman
Hometown: Ladera Ranch, California
Current team: Admiral Vladivostok (KHL, Russia)
NHL experience: 110 games played with Nashville (2011-13) and Minnesota (2014-15)
Will Borgen, defenseman
Hometown: Moorehead, Minnesota
Current team: St. Cloud State University
NHL experience: N/A
Chris Bourque, forward
Hometown: Boston
Current team: Hershey Bears (AHL)
NHL experience: 51 games played with Washington (2007-09, 2010), Pittsburgh (2009-10) and Boston (2013)
Bobby Butler, forward
Hometown: Marlborough, Massachusetts
Current team: Milwaukee Admirals (AHL)
NHL experience: 130 games played with Ottawa (2010-2012), New Jersey (2013), Nashville (2013) and Florida (2014)
Ryan Donato, forward
Hometown: Scituate, Massachusetts
Current team: Harvard University
NHL experience: N/A
Brian Gionta, forward
Hometown: Rochester, New York
Current team: N/A
NHL experience: 1,006 games played with New Jersey (2001-09), Montreal (2009-14) and Buffalo (2014-17)
Matt Gilroy, defenseman
Hometown: North Bellmore
Current team: Jokerit (KHL, Finland)
NHL experience: 225 games played with Rangers (2009-2011, 2013), Tampa Bay (2011-12), Ottawa (2012), and Florida (2013)
Ryan Gunderson, defenseman
Hometown: Bensalem, Pennsylvania
Current team: Brynäs IF (SHL, Sweden)
NHL experience: N/A
Jordan Greenway, forward
Hometown: Canton, New York
Current team: Boston University
NHL experience: N/A
Chad Kolarik, forward
Hometown: Abington, Pennsylvania
Current team: Adler Mannheim (DEL, Germany)
NHL experience: 6 games played with Columbus (2009-10), Rangers (2010-11)
Broc Little, forward
Hometown: Phoenix
Current team: HC Davos (NLA, Switzerland)
NHL experience: N/A
John McCarthy, forward
Hometown: Boston
Current team: San Jose (AHL)
NHL experience: 88 games with San Jose (2009-16)
Brian O'Neill, forward
Hometown: Yardley, Pennsylvania
Current team: Jokerit (KHL, Finland)
NHL experience: 22 games with New Jersey (2015-16)
Garrett Roe, forward
Hometown: Vienna, Virginia
Current team: EV Zug (NLA, Switzerland)
NHL experience: N/A
Bobby Sanguinetti, defenseman
Hometown: Trenton, New Jersey
Current team: EV Zug (NLA, Switzerland)
NHL experience: N/A
Jim Slater, forward
Hometown: Lapeer, Michigan
Current team: Fribourg-Gotteron (NLA, Switzerland)
NHL experience: 584 games with Atlanta (2005-11), Winnipeg (2011-15)
Ryan Stoa, forward
Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota
Current team: Spartak Moskva (KHL, Russia)
NHL experience: 40 games with Colorado (2009-11), Washington (2013-14)
Troy Terry, forward
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Current team: University of Denver
NHL experience: N/A
Noah Welch, defenseman
Hometown: Brighton, Massachusetts
Current team: Växjö Lakers (SHL, Sweden)
NHL experience: 75 games with Pittsburgh (2005-06, 2006-07), Florida, (2006-08, 2008-2009), Tampa Bay (2008-09), Atlanta (2010-11)
James Wisniewski, defenseman
Hometown: Canton, Michigan
Current team: EC Kassel Huskies (DEL2, Germany)
NHL experience: 552 games with Chicago (2005-08, 2008-09), Anaheim (2008-10, 2014-15), Islanders (2010-11), Montreal (2010-11), Columbus (2011-14, 2014-15), Carolina (2015-16
Ryan Zapolski, goalie
Hometown: Erie, Pennsylvania
Current team: Jokerit (KHL, Finland)
NHL experience: N/A