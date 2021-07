If you tune into an Olympic baseball game this summer, chances are you’ll recognize a few names.

Aside from the litany of former MLB All-Stars on each of the six Olympic rosters (no current players are allowed to play), there are plenty of recognizable former Mets and Yankees making the trip to Tokyo. Here’s a look at those players:

Dario Alvarez

Position: Pitcher

Country: Dominican Republic

New York connection: Mets (2014-15)

Tyler Austin

Country: United States

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Yankees (2016-18)

Manny Bañuelos

Country: Mexico

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Yankees (2008-15, prospect)

Gerson Bautista

Country: Dominican Republic

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Mets (2018)

Jose Bautista

Country: Dominican Republic

Position: First base/Outfield

New York connection: Mets (2018)

Melky Cabrera

Position: Outfield

Country: Dominican Republic

New York connection: Yankees (2005-09), Mets (2020, did not appear in a game)

Todd Frazier

Country: United States

Position: Infielder

New York connection: Yankees (2017), Mets (2018-20)

Giovanny Gallegos

Country: Mexico

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Yankees (2017-18)

Adrian Gonzalez

Country: Mexico

Position: First baseman

New York connection: Mets (2018)

Anderson Hernandez

Position: Coach

Country: Dominican Republic

New York connection: Mets (2005-07, 2009; played middle infield)

Scott Kazmir

Country: United States

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Mets (2002-04, minors)

Ty Kelly

Country: Israel

Position: Infielder

New York connection: Mets (2016-18)

Brandon Laird

Country: Mexico

Position: Infielder

New York connection: Yankees (2011)

Ramiro Peña

Country: Mexico

Position: Infielder

New York connection: Yankees (2009-12)

Oliver Perez

Country: Mexico

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Mets (2006-10)

David Robertson

Country: United States

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18)

Fernando Salas

Country: Mexico

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Mets (2016-17)

Masahiro Tanaka

Country: Japan

Position: Pitcher

New York connection: Yankees (2014-20)