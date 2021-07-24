TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic men's and women's beach volleyball competitions. 

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Agatha Bednarczuk #1
Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Agatha Bednarczuk #1 of Team Brazil and Eduarda Santos Lisboa #2 talk between plays against Team Argentina during the Women's Preliminary - Pool C on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Eduarda Santos Lisboa
Credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Eduarda Santos Lisboa #2 of Team Brazil dives to return the ball against Team Argentina during the Women's Preliminary - Pool on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Konstantin Semenov of
Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Konstantin Semenov of Team ROC holds the ball against Team Spain in the Men's Preliminary - Pool A on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Laura Ludwig of
Credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Laura Ludwig of Team Germany returns the ball during a match between Team Germany and Team Switzerland on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Brandie Wilkerson of
Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Brandie Wilkerson of Team Canada reacts against Team China during the Women's Preliminary - Pool C on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Heather Bansley of
Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Heather Bansley of Team Canada competes against Team China during the Women's Preliminary - Pool C on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: A member of
Credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: A member of the court team waits for the players to arrive on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Brandie Wilkerson, of Canada celebrates a winning point
Credit: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Brandie Wilkerson, of Canada celebrates a winning point against China against China during a women's beach volleyball match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Joana Heidrich, of Switzerland, left, celebrates with her
Credit: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Joana Heidrich, of Switzerland, left, celebrates with her teammate Anouk Verge-Depre, a winning point against Germany during a women's beach volleyball match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Tanja Huberli, of Switzerland, attempts to block against
Credit: AP/Felipe Dana

Tanja Huberli, of Switzerland, attempts to block against Margareta Kozuch, of Germany, during a women's beach volleyball match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Anders Berntsen Mol, of Norway, gestures near the
Credit: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Anders Berntsen Mol, of Norway, gestures near the volleyball net during a men's beach volleyball match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Pablo Herrera Allepuz, of Spain, left , celebrates
Credit: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Pablo Herrera Allepuz, of Spain, left , celebrates with his teammate Adrian Gavira Collado, during a men's beach volleyball match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Germany's Laura Ludwig reacts in their women's preliminary
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

Germany's Laura Ludwig reacts in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool F match between Switzerland and Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

