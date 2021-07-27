See Long Island's Olympic athletes competing throughout the Games in Tokyo. Athletes to compete thus far include Sue Bird (Syosset, USA basketball), Crystal Dunn (Rockville Centre, USA soccer) and Kristine O'Brien (Massapequa Park, USA rowing).

United States' Sue Bird (6) smiles on the bench during women's basketball preliminary round game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Crystal Dunn #2 of Team United States runs with the ball during the Women's First Round Group G match between New Zealand and United States on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

LI's Kristine O'Brien, second from right, competes alongside (L-R) Jessica Thoennes, Charlotte Buck, Gia Doonan, Brooke Mooney, Olivia Coffey, Regina Salmons, Meghan Musnicki and Katelin Guregian of Team United States during the Women's Eight Heat 2 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

USA's Sue Bird (C) shoots the ball as Nigeria's Atonye Nyingifa (L) watches in the women's preliminary round group B basketball match between Nigeria and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 27, 2021.

United States' Crystal Dunn adjusts her socks during a women's soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo.

Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo, left, and United States' Crystal Dunn fight for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo.

United States' Sue Bird (6) drives the ball up the court during women's basketball preliminary round game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Crystal Dunn #2 of Team United States controls the ball during the Women's Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan.

Sue Bird #6 of Team United States celebrates against Nigeria with teammates Sylvia Fowles #13, A'Ja Wilson #9 and Breanna Stewart #10 during the second half of a Women's Preliminary Round Group B game on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 27, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

United States' Sue Bird (6), right, celebrates score by teammate Jewell Loyd (4) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Crystal Dunn #2 of Team United States makes a pass whilst under pressure from Betsy Hassett #12 of Team New Zealand during the Women's First Round Group G match between New Zealand and United States on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.