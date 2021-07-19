Long Islanders competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A look at the Long Islanders headed to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics this year.

Hometown: Syosset

Age: 40

Long Island connections:

Sport: Women's basketball

Olympic experience: Bird is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, helping guide Team USA to the top spot in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She is second with 30 games played in the Olympics, trailing 2020 teammate Diana Taurasi and three others tied at 32. Her 89 career assists in the Olympics is second all-time (behind Teresa Edwards' 143).

Quotable: "People often ask who inspires me. Usually, that’s a question where you talk about someone who came before you," Bird told Newsday. "To be honest, it’s the younger generation that inspires me. They come in here and question everything."

Hometown: Wantagh

Age: 21

Long Island connections: Won the Nassau County diving title as a seventh-grader while competing for Wantagh High School.

Sport: Men's diving

Events: 3-meter synchronized diving, 3-meter individual springboard diving

Olympic experience: None.

Quotable: "For me, it’s just a dream come true," Capobianco told Newsday. "I’ve been dreaming about this for really about as long as I can remember, when I started gymnastics when I was 9. … It’s crazy. I’m excited for the experience."

Hometown: Rockville Centre

Age: 29

Long Island connections: Starred at South Side High School

Sport: Women's soccer

Olympic experience: Scored a goal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Quotable: "So getting the phone call from [coach] Vlatko [Andonovski] was amazing, hearing he trusts me and believes that I can be impactful and help the team win gold," Dunn told Newsday. "It’s obviously a really great opportunity for me to take on."

Hometown: Massapequa Park

Age: 29

Long Island connections: Attended St. John the Baptist High School

Sport: Rowing

Events: Women’s eight

Olympic experience: None

Quotable: "It’s just like something you dream of for so long, and now it’s finally happening, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s just so exciting," O'Brien told Newsday. "I had tears in my eyes all day long."