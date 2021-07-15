2020 Olympics: What to know about the Tokyo Games

When are the Tokyo Olympics?

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo technically begin on Tuesday, July 20 (Eastern time) with softball games. The opening ceremonies are on Friday, July 23, and the Games run through Aug. 8.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

NBC has the U.S. broadcast rights. Events will be televised on NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC, Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel. Events also will stream on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, plus the NBC Sports app. (Here's the Olympic TV schedule.)

So, what Olympic year is this?

Yes, the calendar says 2021, but these still are considered the 2020 Olympic Games. They were postponed one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (So adjust your search habits for "2020 Olympics" rather than "2021 Olympics" to better find what you're looking for.)

Any Long Islanders in these Olympic Games?

Of course! Our local Olympic connections include:

- Wantagh's Andrew Capobiano, Team USA, diving

- Syosset's Sue Bird, Team USA, women's basketball

- Rockville Centre's Crystal Dunn, Team USA, women's soccer

- Massapequa Park's Kristine O'Brien, Team USA, women's rowing

- Stony Brook University's India Pagan, Team Puerto Rico, women's basketball

How many Olympic sports are there this time?

There are 33 sports in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Among those 33 sports, there are 46 "disciplines." The International Olympic Committee defines "sports" based on the international federations that govern them. So, by IOC standards, swimming and diving are considered the same "sport" but different "disciplines."

OK, fine, but how many Olympic medal events are there?

There are 339 medal events scheduled for the Tokyo Games. That means no less than 1,017 medals will be awarded, perhaps more if there are ties. (The actual number of athletes to receive those medals figures to be around 1,500 or so, since team sports and relay teams count as one in the medals table, but each athlete receives their own medal.)

Are there any new sports in the Tokyo Olympics?

There are four new sports: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Plus there's the return of two familiar sports in baseball and softball (first time since 2008) and a few new events in traditional sports, including 3-on-3 basketball and Madison cycling, a two-person team event.

Is wrestling still an Olympic sport?

In February 2013, the IOC voted to remove wrestling from the Summer Olympics, beginning in 2020. Seven months later, the IOC voted to reinstate the sport of wrestling as an Olympic sport. For most wrestlers, the Olympics represents the pinnacle of the sport.

What COVID-19 protocols are they using for these Olympics?

A coronavirus state of emergency began Monday, July 11, in Tokyo as the number of new cases was climbing fast and hospital beds were starting to fill.

Some health and safety protocols put in place for the Olympics include:

- Athletes will put medals around their own necks instead of having an Olympic official do it, "a very significant change," according to IOC president Thomas Bach.

- No fans will be allowed into venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures to watch the events. Fans also are banned from soccer matches in Hokkaido and baseball and softball games in Fukushima. Limited attendance will be allowed in some outlying venues.

- The Olympic playbooks detail the health and safety protocols for each sport as well as athletes, broadcasters, officials, etc. They include daily testing, removal from competition for a positive test and restrictions on movement inside and outside of Olympic venues.

- No hugs or handshakes between athletes.

How many Olympic venues are there?

Japan will use 42 different venues to host these Games.

How many times has Japan hosted the Olympics?

This is Japan's fourth time hosting The Games, and the second time for the summer. Tokyo first hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964. Sapporo (1972) and Nagano (1998) hosted the Winter Olympics.

How many countries will be represented?

Approximately 11,000 athletes, plus coaches and staffers, representing 205 national Olympic committees are expected in Tokyo for the Games. Plus a team of refugee athletes competing under the Olympic flag.

What about Russia?

All Russian athletes will compete for the Russian Olympic Committee, or ROC, after last year's ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. That ruling cited the country's extensive doping program and cover-ups in banning Russia's flag, anthem and team name. Instead of the Russian national anthem playing when their athletes are atop the podium after winning a gold medal, Russian athletes will hear Piano Concerto No. 1 by Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

At what cost, these Olympic Games?

The official cost cited is $15.4 billion, although Japan's National Audit Board suggested last December it could be far higher than that.

Who is the mascot for the Tokyo Olympics?

Miraitowa, a name based on the Japanese words mirai (future) and towa (eternity) combined.

With The Associated Press