Winter Olympics 2022 closing ceremony

Scenes from the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

The United States arrives at the closing ceremony
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

The United States arrives at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Teams arrive during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

Teams arrive during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Performers participate during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

Performers participate during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Members of team United States pose during the
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

Members of team United States pose during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Residents view the fireworks from afar during the
Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Residents view the fireworks from afar during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Residents view the fireworks from afar during the
Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Residents view the fireworks from afar during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Performers carry flags during the closing ceremony of
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

Performers carry flags during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Residents view the fireworks from afar during the
Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

Residents view the fireworks from afar during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Flags are carried during the closing ceremony of
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

Flags are carried during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

The Olympic rings illuminate during the closing ceremony
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

The Olympic rings illuminate during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

The Italian flag, right, flies next to Greece,
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

The Italian flag, right, flies next to Greece, center, and China during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Performers participate during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

Performers participate during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Sweden athletes walk at the closing ceremony of
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

Sweden athletes walk at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

