Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony

Scenes from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Athletes from Russian Olympic Committee arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Arisa Go and Akito Watabe, of Japan, lead their team in during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

A projection of a welcome message is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Members of Team Canada wave during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Mialitiana Clerc and Mathieu Neumuller of Team Madagascar waves their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearer Muhammad Karim of Team Pakistan carries their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Members of Team Canada are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Apostolos Angelis and Maria Ntanou, of Greece carry their flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Flag bearers Arisa Go and Akito Watabe of Team Japan carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearer Sidney K Chu of Team Hong Kong is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Aruwin Salehhuddin and Jeffrey Webb of Team Malaysia carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

A projection display shows previous Winter Olympic games information during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The Chinese flag is carried by performers inside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Performers create a flower display with LED lights as fireworks are displayed above the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

A projection is seen inside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Xi Jinping, President of China waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Dancers perform during the pre-show ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Children perform in the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Performers dance as part of the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Performer's dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: A projection display is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Performers get ready for the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.