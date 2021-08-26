TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsOlympics

Garden City swimmer Anastasia Pagonis wins gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Anastasia Pagonis of the U.S. displays her gold

Anastasia Pagonis of the U.S. displays her gold medal for the women's 400m freestyle S11 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday. Credit: AP/Joel Marklund

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Garden City's Anastasia Pagonis made history Thursday night in Tokyo.

Pagonis, a 17-year-old swimmer, had a record-setting performance in her major international debut to win the U.S. its first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. She won the 400-meter freestyle S11 in 4 minutes, 54.49 seconds, finishing 10.85 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer and breaking the previous world record of 4:56.16, which she set in the final of the U.S. Paralympic Trials in June.

After beginning swimming lessons at 11, Pagonis progressively lost her central vision over the next several months due to genetic retina disease and autoimmune retinopathy. She lost all of her usable vision at 14.

Pagonis’ father, Peter, detailed the series of life challenges that Anastasia overcame to reach her crowning moment.

"There’s nothing better than this," Peter Pagonis told Newsday in a phone interview from the family’s restaurant, Louie’s Manhasset Restaurant. "It sounds a little cliché, but she got dealt lemons and she made lemonade ... "

"For her to say to us that she wanted to get back in the pool was incredible. She got back in, learned how to swim all over again and it was crazy. It’s surreal to see her on TV so happy and excited and not look overwhelmed at all and swim the way she swam."

Liesette Bruinsma of the Netherlands, the 2016 Paralympic champion and 2019 World champion, won silver in 5:05.34. China’s Cai Liwen earned bronze in 5:07.56.

Pagonis has a chance to win more medals with three events remaining in Tokyo – the 50 freestyle on Friday, the 200 individual medley on Monday and the 100 freestyle on Sept. 3.

With over two million followers on TikTok and more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, Pagonis uses the social media platforms to educate others about visual impairment and inspire through her story.

"She’s building a nest for herself," Peter Pagonis said. "And she’s doing it with love and joy and really enjoys everything she’s doing. It’s really good."

New York Sports

Ryan Santoso #2 of the Giants kicks an
Source: Giants send Santoso to Panthers for conditional pick
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu brings the ball upcourt
Hot-shooting Phoenix Mercury overpower Liberty
The Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before an
Wilson says he won't be afraid to take chances
Mets manager Luis Rojas takes the ball from
Blunders, early hook of Walker key Mets' loss to Giants
Mets manager Luis Rojas walks to the dugout
Lennon: Mets fans let Rojas hear it after pulling Walker backfires
Ken Griffey (33) and Rickey Henderson (24) wait
Best: '85 Yanks get well-deserved attention as current team matches streak
Didn’t find what you were looking for?