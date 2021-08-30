TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsOlympics

Garden City swimmer Anastasia Pagonis wins second medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Bronze medalist Anastasia Pagonis of Team United States

Bronze medalist Anastasia Pagonis of Team United States poses in the podium of Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM11 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Getty Images/Lintao Zhang

By Mike Rose and Mike Ruiz michael.rose@newsday.com, michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Garden City's Anastasia Pagonis won her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Pagonis, a 17-year-old swimmer, claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM11 Monday night at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. She finished in 2 minutes, 45.61 seconds.

Ma Jia of China won gold in a world-record time of 2:42.14, and Cai Liwen of China took the silver in 2:42.91.

Pagonis made her major international debut last week in Tokyo. She gave the United States its first gold medal of the Paralympics by winning the 400-meter freestyle S11 in a world record-setting time of 4:54.49, finishing 10.85 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer. She broke the previous world record of 4:56.16, which she set in the final of the U.S. Paralympic Trials in June.

After beginning swimming lessons at 11, Pagonis progressively lost her central vision over the next several months because of genetic retina disease and autoimmune retinopathy. She lost all of her usable vision at 14.

According to World Para Swimming, the prefix "S" is the classification for freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events, and "SM" is for individual medley events. S11 and SM11 is a sports class for athletes with a vision impairment.

Pagonis can win a third medal in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S11 Friday. Pagonis will swim in the first of two heats on Friday morning (Tokyo time). The final is scheduled for Friday night.

New York Sports

Mets broadcaster Howie Rose
Wednesday is Howie Rose's last Mets radio broadcast this season
Shaq Lawson warms up before a game between
Jets acquire DE Shaq Lawson from Texans
Javier Baez #23 of the Mets reacts after
Rieber: Thumbs down on Baez's thumbs down to Mets fans
Javier Baez #23 of the New York Mets
Baez takes aim at Mets fans' boos, drawing ire of Alderson
Evan Engram of the Giants stretches to reach
Engram may be joining Giants' long list of battered playmakers
Giants QB Daniel Jones (#8) looks at the
Glauber: Daniel Jones' uneven performance not reassuring
Didn’t find what you were looking for?