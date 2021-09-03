TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
LI's Anastasia Pagonis finishes fourth in 100-meter freestyle at Tokyo Paralympics

Team USA's Anastasia Pagonis prepares to compete at

Team USA's Anastasia Pagonis prepares to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 26, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

By Newsday Staff
Garden City’s Anastasia Pagonis ended her competition at the Tokyo Paralympics with a fourth-place finish in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S11 Friday night at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Pagonis, a 17-year-old swimmer, finished in 1 minute, 6.65 seconds.

Li Guizhi of China won the gold medal in 1:05.87, Liesette Bruinsma of the Netherlands took the silver medal in 1:06.55 and Cai Liwen of China claimed the bronze medal in 1:06.56.

Pagonis will leave Tokyo with two medals in the four events she swam. She made her major international debut during the first week of competition and gave the United States its first gold medal of the Paralympics by winning the 400-meter freestyle S11 in a world-record time of 4:54.49, finishing 10.85 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer. Pagonis won the bronze medal in the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM11 on Monday night in a time of 2:45.61. She placed eighth in the women’s 50-meter freestyle S11 on Sunday.

According to World Para Swimming, the prefix "S" is the classification for freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events, and "SM" is for individual medley events. S11 and SM11 is a sports class for athletes with a vision impairment.

