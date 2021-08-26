TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Anastasia Pagonis of the U.S. displays her gold
SportsOlympics

Anastasia Pagonis at the Tokyo Paralympics

Print

Scenes from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, where Garden City's Anastasia Pagonis won gold in the 400-meter freestyle S11 on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. 

MORE PHOTOS

Jennifer Valente of Team United States celebrates winning Great shots from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Athletes of the United States pose during the Photos: Closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States Olympic women's basketball final: USA vs. Japan United States' Kevin Durant (7) and France's Rudy Photos: U.S. men's hoops vs. France in Olympic gold-medal game USA's Alix Klineman reacts in their women's beach Photos: Beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics USA's Andrew Capobianco after completing his dive in LIers at the Tokyo Olympics USA's Simone Biles gets ready to compete in Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics Draymond Green #14 of Team USA knocks the Olympic men's basketball: USA vs Spain Japan's starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka hurls the ball Olympic baseball: USA vs. Japan USA's defender Crystal Dunn (R) vies for the Olympic women's soccer: USA vs. Canada Alex Morgan celebrates scoring a goal which is Olympic women's soccer photos: USA vs. Netherlands Family and friends of Kristine O'Brien cheered her Family and friends cheer on Olympic rower from Massapequa Park The U.S. women's soccer team will meet the USWNT's Crystal Dunn on Olympic quarterfinals: 'It's all or nothing' Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on Olympic photos: USA's Suni Lee wins gymnastics gold Jayson Tatum #10 of Team United States goes Olympic photos: USA vs. Iran in men's basketball Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after Photos: Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo Olympics Members of team Japan celebrate after winning the Olympic softball gold medal game: USA vs. Japan United States' Julie Ertz, left, and Australia's Mary Olympic women's soccer: USA vs. Australia General view inside the stadium as fireworks go See the Opening Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony American track star Sha'Carri Richardson, 21, has tested Olympian Richardson talks about her failed drug test on 'Today Show'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?