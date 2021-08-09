Andrew Capobianco returned to an Olympic hero’s welcome on Monday afternoon.

The Wantagh native, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 3-meter synchronized diving event with teammate Michael Hixon, returned to Long Island and spoke with several dozen Police Activity League campers at the Hicksville Athletic Center.

He arrived with a police escort and was greeted by boisterous chants of "USA" from the young crowd.

"It was crazy," Capobianco said. "From the start with the police escort and seeing all the roads that were stopped. It was very emotional for me. I got out of the car and saw my coaches I hadn’t seen in a few years. It was just great and I hope that I can inspire all these kids."

Capobianco was also honored by several local officials, including Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, who presented him with a certificate and a customized wooden American flag featuring his name and the Olympic rings.

"I just want to say congratulations Andrew," Curran said. "You make us all incredibly proud. On behalf of 1.3 million Nassau residents, thank you. For you to have the discipline and work ethic, you’ve made us all so proud."

The Mineola-born Capobianco became the first seventh-grader to win the Nassau diving championship while competing for Wantagh High School in 2012. He broke the county record in the process and did the same the following year. He then moved to North Carolina in 2013 before graduating from Holly Springs High School in 2017. Capobianco became a seven-time All-American at Indiana University.

With his immediate family and grandparents in attendance, Capobianco spoke about the significant role they played in his quest.

"I’m just really glad that my family is here with me for this," Capobianco said. "Obviously, they were such a huge part of my journey. I think all these kids need to understand that it’s not just them. It’s a family affair and you need a support system behind you. It meant the world to me to speak to them and inspire them. And, hopefully, they can make some big goals of their own."

Capobianco’s father, Michael, became emotional as he reflected on the outpouring of support from the Long Island community.

"Walking into a reception like this, this makes you know that you’re loved," Michael Capobianco said. "And that’s the most important thing. When Andrew competed well, he represented well. He loves our country and was able to bring home the silver medal.

"But a silver medal without anyone to celebrate with you means absolutely nothing. To see hundreds of people gathering to share in our joy is the most important thing that we could do today."

Wantagh swimming and diving coach George Taylor III had visions of Capobianco’s success on the world stage from the very beginning.

"I knew from Day One that Andrew was going to be something very important," Taylor said. "I told his dad and was quoted in 2012 saying that [the 2020 Olympics] looks good for him. I called it.

"Andrew is probably one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached. Very humble. His parents and family are great overall. He was always just an excellent kid to coach. I’m just so happy and proud for everybody involved. I thank God to be a part of his life and his coach."

Capobianco, who also finished 10th in the individual 3-meter springboard diving event, spoke about the meaning of returning to where it all began to celebrate his silver medal.

"It’s full circle," Capobianco said. "And it’s pretty surreal still. It still doesn’t feel real that I did that. I just have the most supportive community here on Long Island and I’m just so thankful to come back and share my experiences with them."