Andrew Capobianco can now be twice as excited about his coming Olympic experience.

After qualifying for this summer’s Tokyo Games in 3-meter synchronized diving Friday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, the former Nassau County diving champ for Wantagh also qualified in the individual 3-meter springboard Sunday night.

Capobianco, who was born in Mineola and later moved to North Carolina, finished second to Tyler Downs, 1,333.75-1,319.40, in the final at the Indiana University Natatorium. Capobianco went into the last day in sixth place.

"It means a lot," Capobianco said on the NBC telecast about making the Olympics in an individual event. "I definitely had to fight through this week a little bit. I had a rough prelim and semi. So I just trusted my training, trusted my coach.

"I didn’t really warm up my dives tonight because my back has been been bothering me a little bit. So I just had to trust what we had been doing back home, and it worked out. I’m really happy."

The 21-year-old and Michael Hixon teamed to win the 3-meter synchronized event.

In 2012, Capobianco became the first seventh-grader to win the Nassau title, doing it with a county-record point total under coach George Taylor III. The previous record had stood for 22 years. Capobianco also competed for Taylor with the Long Island Divers U.S. and AAU club team, and won the 1-meter event at the U.S. Nationals that year. He graduated from Holly Springs High in North Carolina and has since become a seven-time All-American at Indiana.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This year, as a redshirt junior, Capobianco took his second NCAA 3-meter crown and earned Big Ten Diver of the Year for the second time.