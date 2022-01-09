TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Audrey Shin competes at U.S. figure skating championships 2022

Audrey Shin, who was born in Smithtown and grew up in Northport before moving to Colorado to train, competed in the U.S. Figure Skating national championships on Jan. 6-7, 2022. She finished ninth in the short program and fifth in the free skate and came in sixth place overall (180.58 points) for the competition.

Audrey Shin competes in the women's free skate
Credit: AP/Mark Zaleski

Audrey Shin competes in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Audrey Shin skates in the Ladies Short Program
Credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Audrey Shin skates in the Ladies Short Program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

