Axe: Syracuse men's soccer dared to dream all the way to a national championship

Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s soccer team woke up today 2022 national champions because winning it all was never a pipe dream to them.

Instead, the Orange dared to dream and lived that mantra to the moment they were covered in confetti.

Even Indiana, with eight national championships, 22 College Cups, 36 straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a coach with the most wins in Division I history, couldn’t stand in the way of that in Monday’s NCAA title game in Cary, North Carolina.

Oh, the Hoosiers made the Orange earn it. Right to the bitter end.

110 minutes of regulation and overtime wasn’t enough to decide a champion following a captivating first half, harrowing second half and agonizing overtime.

Here’s how it went:

Syracuse star Nathan Opoku, named the 2022 Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the NCAA Tournament, buried a goal in the upper-left corner of the net in the 24th minute.

It was the first goal let in by Hoosiers goalie JT Harms in 384 minutes of NCAA Tournament play.

1-0, Syracuse.

Indiana’s Patrick McDonald responded with a goal that tied the score in the 32nd minute.

1-1.

Curt Calov, barely into the game as a sub, gave SU the lead back just 86 seconds after conceding the tying goal.

2-1, Syracuse.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Indiana’s Herbert Endeley drilled a shot in the upper-left corner that finally burned a Syracuse team played with fire in the second half with several Hoosiers’ shots just missing the net and a missed kick by Opoku almost landing in his own net.

2-2.

It was a season full of firsts for the Orange, so why not participate in the first 20-minute overtime session in men’s soccer instead of the previous sudden death rule to determine a winner.

Two 10-minute overtime periods ticked by without either net moving.

That was about to drastically change.

With the score still at a 2-2 draw, penalty kicks would decide if Indiana would win a ninth national title or Syracuse would finally claim its first.

Stressed out Syracuse fans watching around the world, including a crowd huddled around screens and ignoring a Syracuse-Monmouth men‘s basketball game at the JMA Wireless Dome, had to remind themselves to exhale.

Indiana’s Ryan Wittenbrink and Syracuse’s Lorenzo Boselli scored.

1-1.

Karsen Henderlong and Liverpool native Jeorgio Koevski both had their shots saved.

1-1.

Tommy Mihalic and Calov score.

2-2.

Samuel Sarver and Noah Singelmann score.

3-3.

Joey Maher and Colin Biros score.

4-4.

Luka Bezerra and Julius Rauch find the net.

5-5.

Quinten Helmer and Levonte Johnson, SU’s leading scorer this season, tick the scoreboard up again.

6-6.

That’s when Syracuse goalie Russell Shealy, the 2022 Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the NCAA Tournament, made the save he’ll tell his grandchildren about, denying Indiana’s Maouloune Goumballe in the eighth round of penalty kicks.

“I trusted the team,” Shealy told syracuse.com. “It came down to who wanted it more. We both fought really hard. PK’s are tough. Really happy to get it done. This is so surreal.”

In the moment after Shealy’s denial, Syracuse’s Amferny Sinclair held the Orange’s championship fate on his right foot.

Sinclair sent a rocket to the upper-right corner of the net and into Syracuse soccer lore forever.

“This is it,” Shealy told syracuse.com about knocking away Goumballe’s attempt and watching Sinclair’s winner crown the Orange champions of men’s soccer. “When I made it, I kind of blacked out and the next thing I know Amfer was stepping up to take the PK to win it. It’s just an unreal feeling.”

Syracuse beating Indiana on a final shot to win a national title, you say?

It doesn’t quite erase the sting of Keith Smart’s shot in 1987 when the Hoosiers defeated Jim Boeheim’s Orange in the college basketball national title game, but, hey, we’ll take it.

Syracuse fulfilled a destiny for head coach Ian McIntyre in a season that saw the Orange pick up the most wins in program history and joined the 2011 North Carolina Tar Heels as the only ACC teams to win a division, conference and national championship in the same season.

SU even claimed the ACC and NCAA titles in the same stadium as the 2011 Tar Heels in Cary.

For good measure, Syracuse also put its first two alumni in the World Cup (Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller) this year.

Not bad for a team that didn’t even make the NCAA Tournament last season and was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC this year.

Monday’s title win was the culmination of years of restructuring Syracuse from just another soccer program into a championship contender for McIntyre.

He came to Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. from England in 1992 and carved out an All-American playing career.

He coached at Oneonta from 1999-2002 and later back at his alma mater at Hartwick from 2003-2009.

Six of SU’s eight NCAA Tournament bids, including an ACC championship and College Cup in 2015, have come under McIntyre since he arrived as coach at Syracuse in 2010. He has sent numerous players to professional soccer, recently ending a clip of having the most consecutive MLS first-round picks in the country.

Now McIntyre has put Syracuse on a short list as just the fifth Division I school in the country to win a football, men’s basketball and men’s soccer national championship.

“We’ve come a long way, “McIntyre said. “This group, some guys have overcome some real challenges the last couple years. We had some new faces this year. Some of our younger guys have grown up. This journey that we’ve been on has been amazing.”

A crowd of about 50-60 people, including Syracuse men’s basketball center Jesse Edwards, gathered in the Colvin St. parking lot near Coyne Stadium in frigid temperatures to welcome home two busses led by police escort carrying the national champions home just past 2:00 a.m.

It wasn’t a dream, but felt like a frozen fairy tale.

It was as real as the national championship trophy, signs, orange confetti and the “Let’s go Orange!” chants where participants could instantly see their breath in the cold.

And it happened because Syracuse men’s soccer dared to dream of being a fútbol school.

“At the ACC run, we talked about doing something magical,” McIntyre said just off the bus early this morning. “Then we said ‘what can we do now?’ So then we talked about doing something kind of legendary. We just did something really remarkable.”

