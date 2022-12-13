Axe: Syracuse men's soccer dared to dream of being 'legendary.' It woke up as NCAA champions

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s soccer team woke up today 2022 national champions because winning it all was never a pipe dream.

Instead, the Orange dared to dream and lived that mantra to the moment it was covered in confetti.

Even Indiana, with eight national championships, 22 College Cups, 36-straight NCAA appearances and a coach with the most wins in Division I history, couldn’t stand in the way of that in Monday’s NCAA title game in Cary, North Carolina.

Oh, the Hoosiers made the Orange earn it.

Right to the bitter end.

The 110 minutes of regulation and overtime wasn’t enough to decide a champion following a captivating first half, harrowing second half and agonizing overtime.

Here’s how it went:

Syracuse star Nathan Opoku, named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, buried a goal in the upper-left corner of the net in the 24th minute. It was the first scored on goalie JT Harms in 384 minutes of NCAA tournament play.

Indiana’s Patrick McDonald responded with a goal that tied the score in the 32nd minute.

Then, Curt Calov, barely into the game as a sub, gave SU the lead back just 86 seconds after conceding the tying goal: 2-1, Syracuse.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Indiana’s Herbert Endeley drilled a shot in the upper-left corner that finally burned a Syracuse team playing with fire in the second half, with several Hoosier shots just missing the net and a miskick by Opoku almost landing in his own net.

It was a season full of firsts for the Orange, so why not participate in the first 20-minute overtime session in men’s soccer?

Two 10-minute overtime periods ticked by without either net moving.

That was about to drastically change.

A 2-2 draw came down to penalty kicks to decide if Indiana would win a ninth national title or Syracuse would finally claim its first.

Stressed out fans watching around the world, including a crowd huddled around screens and ignoring a Syracuse-Monmouth men‘s basketball game at the JMA Wireless Dome, had to remind themselves to exhale.

When Levonte Johnson stepped forward and lined up his shot, Indiana held a 6-5 lead.

One miss by SU’s leading scorer this season, one save by the IU keeper who entered the game with a run of clean sheets, and the dream would suddenly end.

Johnson’s shot hit just inside of the crossbar, ricocheting down over the goal line: 6-6.

Next, Syracuse goalie Russell Shealy, the 2022 Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the NCAA Tournament, made the save he’ll tell his grandchildren about, denying Indiana’s Maouloune Goumballe in the eighth round of penalty kicks.

“This is it,” Shealy told syracuse.com when the team arrived back in Syracuse early Tuesday morning.

“When I made it, I kind of blacked out and the next thing I know Amfer (Sinclair) was stepping up to take the PK to win it. It’s just an unreal feeling.”

A moment after Shealy’s denial, Syracuse captain Amferny Sinclair held the Orange’s championship fate on his right foot.

He sent a rocket to the upper-right corner of the net and into Syracuse soccer lore.

Syracuse beating Indiana on a final shot to win a national title, you say?

It doesn’t quite erase the sting of Keith Smart’s shot in 1987 when the Hoosiers defeated Jim Boeheim’s Orange in the college basketball national title game, but, hey, we’ll take it.

Syracuse fulfilled a destiny for head coach Ian McIntyre in a season that saw the Orange pick up the most wins in program history and joined the 2011 North Carolina Tar Heels as the only ACC teams to win a division, conference and national championship in the same season.

SU even claimed the ACC and NCAA titles in the same stadium as the 2011 Tar Heels.

For good measure, Syracuse also put its first two alumni in the World Cup (Canada’s Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller) this year.

Not bad for a team that didn’t even make the NCAA tournament last season and was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC this year.

Monday’s title was the culmination of years of restructuring Syracuse from just another soccer program into a championship contender.

McIntyre came to Hartwick College in Oneonta from England in 1992 and carved out an All-American playing career.

He coached at Oneonta from 1999-2002 and later back at his alma mater at Hartwick from 2003-09.

Six of SU’s eight NCAA tournament bids, including an ACC championship and College Cup appearance in 2015, have come under McIntyre since he arrived as coach in 2010. He has sent numerous players to professional soccer, recently ending a clip of having the most consecutive MLS first-round picks in the country.

Now McIntyre has put Syracuse on a short list as just the fifth Division I school in the country to win a football, men’s basketball and men’s soccer national championship.

“We’ve come a long way,“ McIntyre said. “This group, some guys have overcome some real challenges the last couple years. We had some new faces this year. Some of our younger guys have grown up. This journey that we’ve been on has been amazing.”

A crowd of about 50-60 people, including Syracuse men’s basketball center Jesse Edwards, gathered in the parking lot near Coyne Stadium in frigid temperatures to welcome home two buses led by police escort carrying the national champions home just past 2 a.m.

It wasn’t a dream but felt like a frozen fairy tale.

It was as real as the national championship trophy, signs, orange confetti and the “Let’s go Orange!” chants where participants could instantly see their breath in the cold.

And it happened because Syracuse dared to dream of being a fútbol school.

“At the ACC run, we talked about doing something magical,” McIntyre said after stepping off the bus early this morning. “Then we said, ‘what can we do now?’ So then we talked about doing something kind of legendary.

“We just did something really remarkable.”

