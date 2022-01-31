Preparing for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing

Scenes from around Beijing as the athletes and host country China prepare to begin the 2022 Winter Olympics, with events starting on Feb. 2. Opening Ceremonies are Friday, Feb. 4.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12782920ag)Staffs wearing protective gears stand at the Beijing International Airport in China, 31 January 2022. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to start on 04 February 2022.Preparations - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China - 31 Jan 2022

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12782771b)A volunteer stands in front of an Olympics sign during the Olympic preparation works at Genting Snow Park next to the venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, 31 January 2022. Zhangjiakou is the co-host city of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics which is scheduled to start on 04 February 2022.Preparations for Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China - 31 Jan 2022

Switzerland's alpine ski racer Wendy Holdener waits for checking in her luggage at the airport before taking off for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Zurich airport, in Kloten, Switzerland, 31 January 2022.

Fireworks explode over the Beijing skyline near the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A worker in protective gear stands near the National Stadium lit in red on the eve of the Chinese New Year ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Members of Team South Korea arrive at the Olympic Village ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (Carl Court/Getty Images via AP)

Balloons, seen at right, fly past the Tokyo Tower illuminated in red and with a display in Japanese, center, to cerebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China and the Beijing Olympics, in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The two projected Japanese characters read, "Future." (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

FILE - Course crew are shrouded in snow as they carry ski gates after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. Winter Olympians in outdoor sports such as Alpine skiing or snowboarding say the weather can be a key factor in success or failure. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom trains for the women's freestyle moguls skiing competition ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Workers wearing mascot costumes of the Beijing Winter Olympics to attract customers chat each other outside a restaurant during the Lunar New Year Eve in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The pandemic is muting Lunar New Year celebrations again this year, though people around Asia are finding ways to mark the traditional holiday despite restrictions on travel, restaurants and large gatherings. The Lunar New Year falls on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Cole Stanton, 5, gets a little air off the 10-meter ski jump, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Ill. For the second straight winter games, the club has produced three men who will represent the United States in China.

A freestyle skier trains ahead of at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

An athlete of China Republic protects from wind and cold during the Biathlon Training Session at National Biathlon Centre ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - JANUARY 31: An athlete trains during the Biathlon Training Session at National Biathlon Centre ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Athletes train during a Short Track Speed Skating official training session ahead of the Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Maame Biney of Team United States train during a Short Track Speed Skating official training session ahead of the Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Brodie Summers of Team Australia skis during the Men's/Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Training session at the Genting Snow Park on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

Severi Verela of Team Finland skis during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Training session at the Genting Snow Park on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: A scenic view of the Beijing Olympic Tower from the Olympic Green just days prior to the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Olivia Giacco of Team United States skis during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Training session at the Genting Snow Park on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Marco Tade of Team Switzerland skis during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Training session at the Genting Snow Park on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - JANUARY 31: General view of the moguls track during Freestyle Skiing Moguls Training session at the Genting Snow Park on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

YANQING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Course staff prepare the run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on January 31, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Volunteers walk the area at the The Yanqing National Sliding Centre ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Xandra Velzeboer of Team Netherlands trains during a Short Track Speed Skating official training session ahead of the Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Martina Sáblíková and Nikola Zdráhalová of Team Czech Republic look on during a speed skating practice session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - JANUARY 31: A Athlete of of Team Czech Republic train during the Biathlon Training Session at National Biathlon Centre ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - JANUARY 31: A Athlete of Team Belarus trains on the shooting range during the Biathlon Training Session at National Biathlon Centre ahead of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on January 31, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Caroline Harvey #4 of the United States Women's Team practices at the Wukesong Practice Facility on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Itzhak De Laat of Team Netherlands trains during a Short Track Speed Skating official training session ahead of the Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: The Beijing 2020 Winter Olympic Games logo is seen on a cooling tower next to the Big Air course ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Ski Jumping Centre on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 31: Jens Van't Wout (L) of Team Netherlands trains during a Short Track Speed Skating official training session ahead of the Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium on January 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)