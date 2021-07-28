TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsOlympics

Tokyo Olympics: Caeleb Dressel takes home gold in 100-meter freestyle

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press
Print

TOKYO — Living up to the hype, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel has claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career.

Dressel held off the defending Olympic champion, Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, with a furious sprint to the wall. The winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds.

Dressel beat Chalmers by a mere six-hundredths of a second, leaving the 2016 winner with a silver medal this time. The bronze was claimed by Russia’s Kliment Kolesenikov.

The first three gold medals of Dressel’s career were all in the relays.

Now, he’s got one earned all by himself.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo is greeted in
Lennon: Yankees' Gallo trade shows they still believe World Series is in reach
Joey Gallo of the Rangers bats during the
Sources: Yankees near trade for Rangers OF Gallo
The Mets' Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso celebrate
Conforto saves Diaz in Mets' win over Atlanta
Nets general manager Sean Marks looks on during
Nets GM may use draft as a springboard to get help
The Yankees' Aaron Judge strkes out against Rays
Judge scratched from start, comes in to pinch hit
Dominic Smith of the Mets reacts at second
How advice from Barry Bonds has helped Mets' Smith crush lefties
Didn’t find what you were looking for?