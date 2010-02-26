Canada hockey wins, earns rematch with USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Now, the rematch.

Canada opened up a three-goal lead, then held off a late Slovakia comeback to win 3-2 in the Olympic semifinals on Friday night and earn a second chance against the United States in the gold-medal game.

The unbeaten Americans routed Finland 6-1 earlier Friday but must beat favored Canada for a second time in eight days to win their first Olympic gold since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. Canada will be trying for its first gold medal won on home ice.

Patrick Marleau, Brenden Morrow and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the opening 24 minutes to give Canada a seemingly safe 3-0 lead before Slovakia, an Olympic semifinalist for the first time, created a tense finish with goals from Lubomir Visnovsky and Michal Handzus less than four minutes apart in the third period.