The 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony took place at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony for the
Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JEROME FAVRE

Artists perform during the closing ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing Feb. 20.

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Credit: Getty Images/Lars Baron

Performers dance during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, in Beijing.

A General View of stadium as Performers dance
Credit: Getty Images/James Chance

A general view of the stadium as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

The Olympic rings are seen alongside the flags
Credit: Getty Images/Lars Baron

The Olympic rings are seen alongside flags of the competing countries during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

The United States arrives at the closing ceremony
Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

The United States arrives at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20 in Beijing.

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Credit: Getty Images/James Chance

Performers dance during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANTHONY WALLACE

Performers dance during the closing ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANTHONY WALLACE

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks to China's President Xi Jinping during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing.

A general view of fireworks light up the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/JEFF PACHOUD

Fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Members of Team Canada and Team Netherlands make
Credit: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Members of Team Canada and Team Netherlands make their way around the stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

A firework display is seen inside the stadium
Credit: Getty Images/Lintao Zhang

A fireworks display is seen inside the stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing, China.

Dancers perform during a segment dedicated to the
Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/FAZRY ISMAIL

Dancers perform during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing.

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANTHONY WALLACE

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/SEBASTIEN BOZON

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Performers take part the closing ceremony of the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/SEBASTIEN BOZON

Performers take part the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Members of Japan make their way around the
Credit: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Members of Japan make their way around the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing.

Performers fa during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Credit: Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Performers during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium.

Members of the United States make their way
Credit: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Members of the United States make their way around the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Silver medallist Jessie Diggins of Team United States
Credit: Getty Images/Maja Hitij

Silver medallist Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium
Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Fireworks light up the sky over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20 in Beijing

Flagbearer Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States
Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Flagbearer Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Feb. 20.

The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/WANG ZHAO

The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on Feb. 20.

