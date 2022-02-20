The 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony took place at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

Artists perform during the closing ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing Feb. 20.

Performers dance during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, in Beijing.

A general view of the stadium as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

The Olympic rings are seen alongside flags of the competing countries during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

The United States arrives at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20 in Beijing.

Performers dance during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Performers dance during the closing ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks to China's President Xi Jinping during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing.

Fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Members of Team Canada and Team Netherlands make their way around the stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

A fireworks display is seen inside the stadium during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing, China.

Dancers perform during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing.

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Performers take part the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Members of Japan make their way around the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing.

Performers during the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium.

Members of the United States make their way around the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Silver medallist Jessie Diggins of Team United States celebrates during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Fireworks light up the sky over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20 in Beijing

Flagbearer Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Feb. 20.