Closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

Print

Scenes from the Closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 8, 2021.

Credit: AP/Vincent Thian

A performer holds a lantern during a moment of remembrance during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP/David Goldman

Athletes from the Netherlands celebrate as silver medalist Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, stands on the podium during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

An artist performs during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP/Dan Mullen

Athletes of the United States pose during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 

Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP/Lee Jin-man

Athletes attend the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP/Lee Jin-man

Ukraine athletes pose during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: The Flame Cauldron during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 

Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: A general view during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. 

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Silver medalist Abdi Nageeye of Team Netherlands, gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya and bronze medalist Bashir Abdi of Team Belgium pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Fireworks erupt above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: The national flags of Japan, Greece and France fly during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: The national flags of Japan, Greece and France fly during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Great Britain during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Australia during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers per during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Tomotaka Okamoto performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Australia during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Australia during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Greece during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Switzerland during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Kensaku Sato performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: BMX stunt riders perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: An entertainer performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: A member of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Great Britain during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Naomi Baker

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: A member of Team Canada during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/David Ramos

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team Samoa during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: BMX stunt riders perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Members of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

